Out of nowhere, Leeds seem to have been dragged back into a Premier League relegation battle with only a handful of games remaining.

Despite their hard-fought draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, Jesse Marsch’s side remain just five points above the bottom three.

They also have an incredibly tough three games coming up as they host Manchester City, travel to Arsenal, and then welcome Chelsea to Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are coming off the back of a 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. So is there any chance of an upset in Yorkshire on Saturday evening?

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Leeds vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 30 April at Elland Road.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

Team news

Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford will all be missing for the clash with Manchester City due to various injury issues. Mateusz Klich came off with an issue in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace but is expected to be fit for the game just five days later.

John Stones and Kyle Walker look set to miss out through injury but there are no other selection issues for the Premier League champions. However, Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad from the team that started against Real Madrid.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish.

Odds

Leeds: 9/1

Draw: 9/2

Manchester City: 2/7

Prediction

Manchester City will be both physically and emotionally drained following their Champions League epic against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Leeds need to pick up points to ensure their Premier League survival. We could be in for a surprise on Saturday evening. 0-0.