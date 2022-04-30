Is Leeds vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
All you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash
Manchester City have not been beaten since the middle of February, but still they cannot shake Liverpool off their tail.
At this stage and at the level which the two title-chasing teams are performing at, a draw would feel like a defeat.
Pep Guardiola’s men are still fighting on two fronts as the season edges towards its conclusion, but they cannot afford to let their Champions League exploits impact them in the Premier League.
Meanwhie, Leeds are still not certain of survival so it promises to be a tough task for the English champions at Elland Road.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.
When is Leeds vs Manchester City?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 30 April at Elland Road.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.
Team news
Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford will all be missing for the clash with Manchester City due to various injury issues. Mateusz Klich came off with an issue in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace but is expected to be fit for the game just five days later.
John Stones and Kyle Walker look set to miss out through injury but there are no other selection issues for the Premier League champions. However, Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad from the team that started against Real Madrid.
Predicted line-ups
Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.
Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish.
Odds
Leeds: 9/1
Draw: 9/2
Manchester City: 2/7
Prediction
Manchester City will be both physically and emotionally drained following their Champions League epic against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Leeds need to pick up points to ensure their Premier League survival. We could be in for a surprise on Saturday evening. 0-0.
