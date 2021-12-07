RB Leipzig face their first game since sacking Jesse Marsch over the weekend and it will be a particularly tough one, hosting Manchester City in the Champions League.

The German club need to fare as well or better than Club Brugge do against PSG in order to seal third in the group and ensure Europa League football in the new year.

Man City are already guaranteed a place in the last 16 of Europe’s top competition and have sealed first place with a game to spare, making this a match with no pressure or expectations on the players - beyond the always-high ones of Pep Guardiola, at least.

Rotation is likely in order for some of City’s fringe players to step in and stake their claims for a place in the team ahead of a busy month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday 7 December.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Bundesliga side are missing a host of first-choice names, including forward Yussuf Poulsen, attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and versatile defensive options Marcel Halstenberg and Amadou Haidara. Tyler Adams is back after suspension, but Willi Orban missed the weekend game as he was self-isolating, so will likely miss out again here.

City are only without the same two faces who have missed recent weeks - long-term injury absentee Ferran Torres, plus imprisoned Benjamin Mendy.

Predicted line-ups

RBL - Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol, Mukiele, Adams, Laimer, Angelino, Forsberg, Nkunku, Silva

MCI - Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Odds

Leipzig 45/17

Draw 16/5

City 66/67

Prediction

Man City to come through with some ease and take the points to top the group in style. Leipzig 1-3 Man City.