No fans in the ground, no opposing team manager and nothing to play for - it will be a strange and probably low-key encounter for Manchester City to wrap up their Champions League group stage campaign.

They face RB Leipzig, who sacked Jesse Marsch over the weekend, while fans are once more prohibited from heading to matches in this part of Germany as they battle another wave of Covid.

City are already guaranteed top spot in the group, while Leipzig will finish third as long as they match whatever result Club Brugge attain against PSG.

Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate his team ahead of a busy run of domestic matches leading up to Christmas and the new year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday 7 December.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Bundesliga side are missing a host of first-choice names, including forward Yussuf Poulsen, attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and versatile defensive options Marcel Halstenberg and Amadou Haidara. Tyler Adams is back after suspension, but Willi Orban missed the weekend game as he was self-isolating, so will likely miss out again here.

City are only without the same two faces who have missed recent weeks - long-term injury absentee Ferran Torres, plus imprisoned Benjamin Mendy.

Predicted line-ups

RBL - Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol, Mukiele, Adams, Laimer, Angelino, Forsberg, Nkunku, Silva

MCI - Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Odds

Leipzig 45/17

Draw 16/5

City 66/67

Prediction

Man City to come through with some ease and take the points to top the group in style. Leipzig 1-3 Man City.