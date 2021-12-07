Leipzig vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
All you need to know as the group stage comes to a close
Manchester City are playing for nothing but points and prize money tonight, as they face RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group fixture.
Pep Guardiola and his team already know top spot in the group, and thus a place in the last 16, is already theirs after four wins from five so far - including a thrilling 6-3 encounter against the Bundesliga side at the start of it all.
The big change for Leipzig since then will be in the dugout, with Jesse Marsch sacked over the weekend after a poor run of domestic form.
Leipzig know a win will seal third place and Europa League football, but even defeat will still see them achieve the same outcome as long as PSG beat Club Brugge. This match will take place behind closed doors.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday 7 December.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
The Bundesliga side are missing a host of first-choice names, including forward Yussuf Poulsen, attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and versatile defensive options Marcel Halstenberg and Amadou Haidara. Tyler Adams is back after suspension, but Willi Orban missed the weekend game as he was self-isolating, so will likely miss out again here.
City are only without the same two faces who have missed recent weeks - long-term injury absentee Ferran Torres, plus imprisoned Benjamin Mendy.
Predicted line-ups
RBL - Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol, Mukiele, Adams, Laimer, Angelino, Forsberg, Nkunku, Silva
MCI - Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden
Odds
Leipzig 45/17
Draw 16/5
City 66/67
Prediction
Man City to come through with some ease and take the points to top the group in style. Leipzig 1-3 Man City.
