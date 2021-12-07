Achim Beierlorzer will be in the dugout for RB Leipzig against Manchester City, taking over on an interim basis after the weekend sacking of Jesse Marsch.

He faces a tough task to pick up a result against the Premier League leaders, but the Bundesliga outfit need to equal Club Brugge’s result against PSG to seal third and Europa League football.

The in-form Christopher Nkunku will be key to their hopes, especially if up against a makeshift City defence due to rotations.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already sealed qualification and top spot in the group, so it’s a risk-free night if the manager wants to make sweeping changes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday 7 December.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Bundesliga side are missing a host of first-choice names, including forward Yussuf Poulsen, attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and versatile defensive options Marcel Halstenberg and Amadou Haidara. Tyler Adams is back after suspension, but Willi Orban missed the weekend game as he was self-isolating, so will likely miss out again here.

City are only without the same two faces who have missed recent weeks - long-term injury absentee Ferran Torres, plus imprisoned Benjamin Mendy.

Predicted line-ups

RBL - Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol, Mukiele, Adams, Laimer, Angelino, Forsberg, Nkunku, Silva

MCI - Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Odds

Leipzig 45/17

Draw 16/5

City 66/67

Prediction

Man City to come through with some ease and take the points to top the group in style. Leipzig 1-3 Man City.