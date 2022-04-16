The minute’s silence before Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster was stopped early after being disrupted by noise from the crowd at Wembley.

WIth the match taking place one day after 15 April - the date in which a crush on the Leppings Lane led to the death of 97 people the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 1989 - both teams lined up on the centre circle but noise continued to emerge from the end of the stadium where the Manchester City fans were seated.

It sparked booing from Liverpool supporters at the opposite end of the stadium and referee Michael Oliver was forced to blow his whistle after around 20 seconds to bring the silence to an early end.

Liverpool were facing Manchester City for the second time in a week, following the 2-2 draw at the Eithad Stadium last Sunday, and the teams are separated by just one point in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool also held a minute’s silence at Anfield before their Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday, in what was their closest home fixture to the anniversary of the disaster.