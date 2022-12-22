Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow live updates from the last 16 tie, as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s teams play their first competitive fixture since the World Cup
Man City’s Julian Alvarez was part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad
Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup round of 16 tonight, as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s teams play their first competitive fixture since the World Cup.
City’s four-year grip on the Carabao Cup trophy came to an end last season when Liverpool won the competition for the first time in a decade.
But the Reds face a tough test in retaining the title, as they go up against a Man City side led up front by Erling Haaland, who was in formidable form prior to the winter World Cup in Qatar.
With Manchester United, Leicester and Newcastle arguably the most dangerous sides left in the competition, the winner of this tie at the Etihad Stadium will surely be favourites to go all the way.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Guardiola unsure if players will be fit
With the World Cup interrupting the middle of the domestic season for the first time, Pep Guardiola says it will be a new experience to see what condition his players are in after such an intense tournament and fast turnaround.
“It is the first time in my career so I don’t know,” he said. “I think all the managers are the same.
“I played sometimes after holidays, a few training sessions and then played Super Cups in Spain for example. I remember they were at the World Cup, had holidays and after two or three days arrived and had the Super Cup.
“They came fresh [in the mind], they know the routines and everything. In the middle of the season after the World Cup and the good moments and bad moments, I don’t know how they are going to come back. If they will come back fit or fat. We will see.”
Guardiola believes players will readjust after World Cup disappointments
Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, thinks that the players in his squad who left the Qatar World Cup empty handed will be able to put aside their disappointments and focus on the rest of the season fairly quickly.
“My first feeling is they will be okay,” the City boss said in his pre-match press conference. “What I heard was that the World Cup was perfect because they felt the pressure. but not too much.
“It was not like playing in England or Italy, Qatar was more calm they told me and they were more relaxed. That’s why I think they will be okay.
“People have the ability to forget the good things or the bad things quickly and start again. But at the same time, I don’t know, it’s the first time so we will see.
“I talked with the guys that came back and spoke with them individually to see how they feel. They have started to train and we’ll see how they behave and how they are and after we will take a decision. This is the point.”
Bruno Fernandes pulls the strings at the start of Manchester United’s post-Ronaldo era
A subject went unaddressed in Erik ten Hag’s programme notes. Someone went unmentioned. There was an 81-word paragraph on the following page; on the off-chance anyone who had turned up at Old Trafford under the illusion that Cristiano Ronaldo still played for Manchester United, it alerted them to his departure, if not the circumstances of perhaps the most explosive exit since Roy Keane’s in 2005. The brevity was telling.
It was scarcely a tribute but then perhaps Ronaldo’s final act at United was to mean that, if not quite airbrushed from history, he was certainly consigned to the past. Supporters chorused for the Glazers to go; there were no nostalgic chants of “Viva Ronaldo”. Instead, life after Ronaldo began with an illustration of how United can benefit from the departure of the scorer of 819 goals in the most prolific career of all.
Beating Burnley was expected; home ties against lower-league opponents ought to be won. But liberated individuals and a more fluid team offered a glimpse of the type of football Ten Hag wants. Ronaldo’s second coming became a lost year for United. If, for some, the aim is to rewind the clock to rediscover form they showed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, now Ten Hag can shape a future.
Bruno Fernandes pulls strings at the start of Manchester United’s post-Ronaldo era
United’s fluid movement in attack to beat Burnley in the Carabao Cup showed exactly why Erik ten Hag will not miss Cristiano Ronaldo after his acrimonious departure
Man City vs Liverpool
The two teams have already met twice this season, with Liverpool winning on both occasions, in the FA Community Shield and Premier League.
Will the Reds make it three from three tonight?
Man City mission ‘incomplete’ without Champions League win says Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has admitted that his time at Manchester City will “not be complete” if they do not win the Champions League.
Guardiola has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, as City manager but is yet to bring Europe’s top club prize to the Etihad Stadium. The Catalan won the competition twice at Barcelona, failed to do so at Bayern Munich, and finishing runners-up in 2021 is his best effort in six full seasons at City.
Guardiola, who extended his contract to the end of the 2024/25 season last month, insists he is determined to keep on trying.
“It’s not the only one, but I admit it’s the trophy we want, and of course my period here will not be complete if we don’t win it,” said the 51-year-old.
Pep Guardiola: Man City mission ‘incomplete’ without Champions League win
Guardiola won the trophy with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 but has not claimed it since
A Liverpool milestone
Liverpool are aiming to record their 150th victory in the history of the League Cup when they visit Manchester City this evening.
The current holders of the trophy can reach the milestone with a win in the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash at the Etihad Stadium against Pep Guardiola’s side.
Pep Guardiola will not tone down touchline reactions in emotional moments
Pep Guardiola claims he cannot be expected to act like a statue on the touchline against Liverpool.
The Manchester City manager recognises the importance of behaving responsibly in light of the two clubs’ attempts to defuse tensions in their growing rivalry.
Ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium, senior figures at both of the north-west powerhouses have made a joint plea to supporters to guard against unacceptable behaviour.
This comes after Liverpool’s win over City at Anfield in October was overshadowed by a number of unsavoury incidents both on and off the field.
Pep Guardiola will not tone down touchline reactions in emotional moments
Man City host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday
Fears for players’ physical and mental health after World Cup
The packed schedule around the World Cup will add to pressure on players’ physical and mental health, according to global union Fifpro.
Manchester City return to Premier League action next week with 16 of their players having played a combined 5,180 minutes and covered 486 kilometres in Qatar, the PA news agency’s player burnout study showed.
Arsenal will have to resume their title bid without striker Gabriel Jesus, who was injured in Brazil’s final group game against Cameroon. That followed pre-tournament injuries that ruled out the likes of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich’s ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann insists proper rest periods are desperately needed.
While not referring to specific players, Baer-Hoffmann told PA: “You have a scientifically-proven correlation between the kind of overload the players are going through and the risk of injuries and we have – especially amongst those elite players – a seemingly-high prevalence of certain injuries that are common when the body is not properly recovered.
Fears for players’ physical and mental health after World Cup
Manchester City return to Premier League action next week with 16 of their players having played a combined 5,180 minutes in Qatar
What time is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw tonight?
The Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this week as domestic football returns following the World Cup, with a host of top clubs in action.
The standout tie is Manchester City - who beat Chelsea in the third round - hosting Liverpool as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp meet in the League Cup for the very first time.
Despite the lack of game time in recent weeks, it was the Premier League sides who all advanced to the quarter-finals on Tuesday night. Wolves defeated Gillingham, Southampton came from behind to beat Lincoln, and Leicester cruised to victory at MK Dons. In the all-Premier League clash, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth to book their place in the next round.
Manchester United returned to action on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Championship leaders Burnley, Nottingham Forest thrashed Blackburn, and League 1 Charlton caused a huge upset as they knocked out Brighton on penalties.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:
What time is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw tonight?
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
Man City vs Liverpool prediction
Assuming there’s all the football quality but none of the desperation which goes with having to not lose these encounters in league play, it could be a very topsy-turvy, eventful fixture.
Man City 3-2 Liverpool.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies