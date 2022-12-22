✕ Close Man City’s Julian Alvarez was part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad

Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup round of 16 tonight, as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s teams play their first competitive fixture since the World Cup.

City’s four-year grip on the Carabao Cup trophy came to an end last season when Liverpool won the competition for the first time in a decade.

But the Reds face a tough test in retaining the title, as they go up against a Man City side led up front by Erling Haaland, who was in formidable form prior to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

With Manchester United, Leicester and Newcastle arguably the most dangerous sides left in the competition, the winner of this tie at the Etihad Stadium will surely be favourites to go all the way.

