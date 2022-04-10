The Premier League title could be on the line this afternoon as Liverpool and Manchester City go head to head at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool have won 10 games in a row in the Premier League to close the gap to leaders City to just one point and the standard of both teams means the outcome of today’s match could be pivitol by the end of the season.

Even though there were still be seven games to go after Sunday’s showdown, title races between Liverpool and Manchester City are usually decided by the finest of margins - as it was in the 2018-19 season.

City held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the reverse fixture earlier this season after the Reds took the lead twice, and the teams will also meet in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next Saturday at Wembely.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 10 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage of the game starting from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Manchester City have only one injury absence, although it is a key one in the shape of Ruben Dias. Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish could come into the starting team from Tuesday’s win over Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool have a fully-fit squad and expects everyone to be available for the trip to City. Fabinho has recovered from the cut to the head he suffered in the win against Benfica on Tuesday and is “fine”. Joel Matip could replace Ibrahima Konate from Tuesday’s team while Jordan Henderson will likely replace Naby Keita in midfield.

The form of Liverpool’s forwards poses Klopp a selection headache for his starting front three. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will surely start but Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have all impressed in recent games.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Grealish, Foden, Mahrez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Manchester City: Evens

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool: 5/2

Prediction

Manchester City have such a good record when scoring first and it feels like an opening goal for the hosts could be decisive, unlike when Liverpool took the lead twice at Anfield earlier this season. Kevin De Bruyne is the in-form City player but for Liverpool the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed the reverse fixture, could be key. We could be set for a thriller decided by attacking brilliance. Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool