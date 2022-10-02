Man City vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
All you need to know about the Manchester derby
Manchester City will look to keep the pressure on their title rivals today (Sunday 2 October), while Manchester United aim to narrow the gap to those same clubs at the expense of their rivals.
Pep Guardiola’s City came into this gameweek in second place in the Premier League, trailing Arsenal by a single point, while Erik ten Hag’s United entered this round of games in fifth spot after an upturn in form in recent weeks.
Those improved results have seen United get past a concerning start to the season, but this afternoon’s Manchester derby will see how their level compares to that of title favourites City.
City are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently breezed past Wolves with a 3-0 away win, while United have won their last four in a row, beating Arsenal 3-1 in their last domestic outing before enduring mixed fortunes across two European ties.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The Manchester derby will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 2 October, at the Etihad Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the Sky Go app and the broadcaster’s website.
What is the team news?
John Stones will not step out for Man City after sustaining an injury during England’s draw with Germany this week. The only other likely absentee for City will be Stones’ fellow defender Aymeric Laporte, though the centre back seems to be closing in on a return to the pitch.
Meanwhile, United coach Ten Hag had this to say on Friday (30 September): “The situation is Harry Maguire is injured. I think for the rest we have some doubts with Anthony Martial, but he was training all week with the group so I’m really happy with that situation. [Marcus] Rashford returns to training, so we are also happy with that and for the rest only long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams.”
Predicted line-ups
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.
Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.
Odds
Man City – 1/3
Draw – 9/2
Man United – 7/1
Via Betfair.
Prediction
Man United have turned around their form just in time for this huge fixture, but City’s class should trump that, as the saying suggests. Man City 3-1 Man United.
