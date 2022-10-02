Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Manchester derby is one of the most-watched games in all of football, and the first of the Premier League season has arrived.

Manchester United visit rivals Manchester City today (Sunday 2 October) as the away side look to narrow the gap to the title pack, entering this gameweek in fifth place in the table.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City came into this round of matches in second spot, just one point behind Arsenal, and will be looking to strengthen their reputation as title favourites.

City are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently breezed past Wolves with a 3-0 away win, while Erik ten Hag’s United have won their last four in a row, beating Arsenal 3-1 in their last domestic outing before enduring mixed fortunes across two European ties.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The Manchester derby will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 2 October, at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the Sky Go app and the broadcaster’s website.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire and John Stones (bottom) are both out injured for their respective clubs (REUTERS)

John Stones will not step out for Man City after sustaining an injury during England’s draw with Germany this week. The only other likely absentee for City will be Stones’ fellow defender Aymeric Laporte, though the centre back seems to be closing in on a return to the pitch.

Meanwhile, United coach Ten Hag had this to say on Friday (30 September): “The situation is Harry Maguire is injured. I think for the rest we have some doubts with Anthony Martial, but he was training all week with the group so I’m really happy with that situation. [Marcus] Rashford returns to training, so we are also happy with that and for the rest only long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams.”

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

Odds

Man City – 1/3

Draw – 9/2

Man United – 7/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Man United have turned around their form just in time for this huge fixture, but City’s class should trump that, as the saying suggests. Man City 3-1 Man United.