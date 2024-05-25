Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Pep Guardiola’s jubilant Manchester City side will look to complete the domestic double on Saturday as they face local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

The Spaniard led his team to their fourth successive Premier League title last week, with an enthralling season culminating in a 2-1 win at home to West Ham on the final day, marking another successful league campaign for the Cityzens.

And City will be looking for the third FA Cup win of Guardiola’s tenure as they face a struggling Manchester United side in a repeat of last season’s final.

Erik ten Hag’s team finished eighth in the Premier League, and will be banking on a win in this competition to scrape at least one positive out of what has been a dismal season overall.

Dozens of rumours are circulating regarding ten Hag’s future, and with new part-owners Ineos bringing plenty of personnel changes, this game could prove a defining moment in the Dutchman’s tenure. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United?

Manchester City vs Manchester United will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 25 May at Wembley Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on both BBC One and ITV. The live coverage will start at 1.50pm BST on BBC One, and 1.45pm BST on ITV. Subscribers can stream the game via BBC iPlayer and ITV X.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss the final due to a fractured eye socket he suffered against Tottenham earlier this month.

Pep Guardiola has no other fresh injury concerns before the final, with no new injuries picked up during the last week’s win against West Ham.

Conversely, Erik ten Hag is dealing with several injuries, both long-term and short-term, ahead of the game. In his Thursday press conference, the Dutchman confirmed that Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia will all definitely miss the match.

Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial have all trained this week and could be part of the 20-man squad, with Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez also looking likely to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City predicted XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Odds

City 3/10

Draw 9/2

United 8/1

Prediction

With the way both sides are playing, and given each one’s end to the season, it is hard to see past a Manchester City win and another double for Pep Guardiola. City’s firepower will prove too much for United, especially considering the defensive injuries that Erik ten Hag’s side have. Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United.

