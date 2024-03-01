Why is Man City vs Manchester United kicking off at an ‘unusual’ time this weekend?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium as the hosts to bolster their bid for another title with derby day victory - but the match is kicking off at the “unusual” time of 3.30pm GMT.

The clash between the cross-town rivals and looked set to take the 4:30pm slot on ‘Super Sunday’, when the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend is usually played.

But the kick-off time has been brought forward by an hour following consultation between the local authorities and broadcasters, with both clubs agreeing to the change.

A statement from Manchester United confirmed: “The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities.”

It follows the reverse fixture also kicking off an hour earlier than usual in October, while Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford next month will also kick-off at 3:30pm.

It means the other televised fixture on Sunday 3 March has also been brought forward, with Burnley’s encounter with Bournemouth at Turf Moor starting at 1pm.

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The Manchester derby will kick off at 3.30pm GMT on Sunday 3 March at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3pm. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.