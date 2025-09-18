Is Man City vs Napoli on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin De Bruyne will turn from Manchester City friend to foe as his new side Napoli pay a visit to the Etihad Stadium in their Champions League opener.

De Bruyne was pivotal to City’s success when they brought home the continent’s most coveted crown in 2023, beating another Serie A titan in Inter Milan to lift the title in Istanbul.

However, the 34-year-old’s glittering decade-long spell in Manchester came to end in the summer when he joined the Italian champions at the end of his contract.

Thursday night will mark his first return to his old stomping grounds as league leaders Napoli look to continue their fine form and thwart Pep Guardiola’s side, who have comparatively endured a mixed start to the new campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Napoli?

Manchester City’s league phase clash with Napoli kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 18 September at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game on discovery+.

Team news

Guardiola has a number of injuries to contend with going into his side’s Champions League opener, with quartet Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Mateo Kovacic all unavailable. Meanwhile, John Stones will be assessed ahead of kick-off as he nurses a minor muscle problem.

On the Napoli front, all eyes will be on De Bruyne. He will be expected to start against his former club alongside former Manchester United star Scott McTominay in midfield, who has been a revelation in Serie A. Romelu Lukaku, however, is out with a long-term knee injury, with United loanee Rasmus Hojlund hoping to lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Rodri; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Napoli XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Hojlund.

Odds

Man City 8/13

Draw 14/5

Napoli 4/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.