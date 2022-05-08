(Getty Images)

Manchester City host Newcastle in the late game in the Premier League with the chance to regain top spot and take a three-point lead over rivals Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side were left devastated after Real Madrid’s shocking late comeback at the Bernabeu to eliminate them from the Champions League in the semi-finals midweek, but the Cityzens have been gifted a boost by rivals Liverpool, who slipped up at home to Tottenham, droping two precious points in the 1-1 draw to hand them the initiative in the title race. Newcastle will look to cause an upset and another twist in the title race though, with Eddie Howe’s side long-since safe from relegation, but pushing to end the season strongly and carry momentum into next season, when expectations and ambitions will rocket, meaning the current squad are playing for their places next season ahead of another big window in the market for the Magpies.

“Always I am starving,” Guardiola said after suffering a bitte defeat midweek to Real Madrid. “I know people outside of here demand Champions League, Champions League, Champions League. We know it. The moment we win the Champions League it will be because of the money we spend. It is difficult to win it. I tell you this is good for us. I would love to be in the final in Paris, live it and be better in the future.”

