Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Sterling and Grealish start
Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to bounce back from the crushing Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid midweek
Manchester City host Newcastle in the late game in the Premier League with the chance to regain top spot and take a three-point lead over rivals Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola’s side were left devastated after Real Madrid’s shocking late comeback at the Bernabeu to eliminate them from the Champions League in the semi-finals midweek, but the Cityzens have been gifted a boost by rivals Liverpool, who slipped up at home to Tottenham, droping two precious points in the 1-1 draw to hand them the initiative in the title race. Newcastle will look to cause an upset and another twist in the title race though, with Eddie Howe’s side long-since safe from relegation, but pushing to end the season strongly and carry momentum into next season, when expectations and ambitions will rocket, meaning the current squad are playing for their places next season ahead of another big window in the market for the Magpies.
“Always I am starving,” Guardiola said after suffering a bitte defeat midweek to Real Madrid. “I know people outside of here demand Champions League, Champions League, Champions League. We know it. The moment we win the Champions League it will be because of the money we spend. It is difficult to win it. I tell you this is good for us. I would love to be in the final in Paris, live it and be better in the future.”
Follow all the build-up to the big game at the Etihad, live minute-by-minute updates, analysis and reaction from the Emirates as Arsenal host Leeds in the early kick-off in Premier League.
Arsenal 2-1 Leeds
Arsenal appeal for a penalty as the ball deflects up on to Pascal Struijk’s arm.
Arsenal looking threatening again.
Smith Rowe is on for the Gunners, Martinelli to make way.
Arsenal 2-1 Leeds
Big chance for Arsenal to finish off Leeds.
Nice touch from Odegaard to jink his way out of trouble on the edge of the area.
He then lashes it towards the bottom corner, but it’s just wide.
15 minutes remaining, can Leeds carve out one more chance?
Manchester City vs Newcastle: Team news
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin
GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Llorente hammers home at back post
GOAL! Llorente hammers Leeds back into the game, hope for the 10 men at the Emirates, 2-1
It was Firpo at the front post flicking it on and Arsenal didn’t bother to mark Llorente at the back post.
He controls it beautifully on the volley and fire past Ramsdale, and the Leeds fans go wild, they couldn’t, could they?
Big chance for Martinelli, the ball flicks up and he's suddenly in on goal, but he can't control it and the shot is too high.
Llorente rushed out and couldn’t clear with Nketiah sniffing around the ball.
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
Martinelli brilliant there and almost makes it three.
He turns Raphinha inside out and then hammers one towards goal. Meslier does well to put it out for a corner.
The tempo is still high for Arsenal, which will please Arteta.
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: Jamie Carragher labels Luke Ayling an idiot
Jamie Carragher has not held back discussing Luke Ayling’s red card against Arsenal.
“I love Luke Ayling as a player,” said the Sky Sports pundit. “But what an idiot, a lack of professionalism for his teammates and what it could mean for them moving forward.
“It's a disgusting tackle. It's obviously a red card. To do that, putting your team down to 10 men and missing three games, that might be the last game he plays in the Premier League.”
Premier League scores update
More misery for Norwich, Benrahma gets another and the Hammers go into the break 3-0 up after his powerful finish.
Everton also 2-1 up at the break at Leicester, Lampard’s men currently out of the relegation zone!
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
Delightful from Odegaard, a quick turn and he flicks the ball towards the back post.
Koch under pressure and puts it out for a corner.
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
Firpo driving down the left, he combines well with Harrison.
A rare opening for Leeds, but Arsenal are quick to close out the danger.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies