Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live from the semi-final first leg at the Etihad
Follow all the action as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Pep Guardiola’s side held their nerve in a gruelling and fractious quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid, with Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in the first leg proving enough to secure City’s path into the last four. Guardiola is worrying over the fitness of several key defenders, though, after Kyle Walker and John Stones both missed training on Monday, leaving the City coach with a conundrum over how to organise his back-line. City will still come into the tie full of confidence after a 5-1 thrashing of Watford at the weekend saw them maintain their one-point lead in the Premier League title race.
Madrid twice seemed on the brink of being knocked out of the tournament, first by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and then Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but on both occasions the brilliance of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric somehow helped to haul Carlo Ancelotti’s side over the line. The Italian is contending with two key injury concerns of his own, with David Alaba and Casemiro both doubts, but Madrid do have the luxury of being able to focus almost all their attention on this tie, with the club now just one point away from securing the La Liga title. Follow all the action live below:
Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
How did the teams reached the semi-finals? Real Madrid faced Chelsea last time out in the Champions League in one of the great European matches.
It was a scarcely believable night at the Bernabeu, that should leave Chelsea wondering how exactly they went out.
Many will rightly point to the seemingly eternal magnificence of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, who together conjured the second of this tie’s sensational comebacks. Chelsea should still only be looking to themselves.
They had the game won, at 3-0 up on the night and 4-3 up on aggregate, only for basic sloppiness to allow Real Madrid to go through with two strikes to make it 5-4 overall after extra-time. Everyone had been pushed to the limit. Two players went beyond. Thomas Tuchel was livid.
That feeling is surely all the more profound given the sense – not for the first time – that Madrid just aren’t that good. It is as if they are constantly favoured by circumstances. They would gladly point out they just have the players to exploit any circumstance, and expose any team’s flaws, because there can be absolutely no doubt about Modric and Benzema.
The French star was again the match-winner, hitting his 38th goal of the campaign in his 38th game, and is this Champions League season’s outstanding player.
Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (Real Madrid win 5-4 on aggregate): Goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner put the European champions on the verge of an improbable comeback, but Rodygo rescued the hosts before Karim Benzema settled a thrilling quarter-final in extra time
Real Madrid team news
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior
Man City vs Real Madrid
Karim Benzema was Madrid’s hero in their quarter-final tie against Chelsea. He scored a hat-trick in the first leg and found the back of the net in extra-time of the second to send Real through on aggregate.
Injury crisis leaves Pep Guardiola with another Champions League conundrum
Pep Guardiola previewed Manchester City’s last Champions League knockout tie against a team from Madrid by dismantling the oft-repeated criticism that he ‘over-thinks’ these types of games. “I love to overthink and create stupid tactics,” he declared before what would be a bruising 1-0 aggregate victory over the two legs against Atletico Madrid. “Tonight I take inspiration and there will be incredible tactics tomorrow. We’ll play with 12.”
Guardiola was joking, of course, but that joke isn’t funny anymore. Never mind playing with 12. As Real Madrid prepare to visit the Etihad for the first leg of a semi-final tie on Tuesday night, City will struggle to field the requisite 11 in their natural positions after a spate of injuries and suspensions has hit Guardiola’s back line. Some over-thinking may be required, after all.
When Guardiola held his pre-match press conference on Monday lunchtime, Kyle Walker and John Stones were both still doubts. “They didn’t train, Kyle the last week or 10 days and John’s not trained since Brighton. Today’s the training session, I don’t know if they will come out,” he said. “We’ll see how they feel. Tomorrow we’ll take the decision, I’ll speak with them about how they feel and take a decision.”
Injury crisis leaves Pep Guardiola with another Champions League conundrum
City are without several key defenders for the first leg of their semi-final against Real Madrid
Early team news for Man City vs Real Madrid
Manchester City will make a late decision on whether to play Kyle Walker and John Stones but manager Pep Guardiola admits that both players are ‘doubts’ for today’s match.
Walker has been sidelined with an ankle knock since City’s quarter-final second leg tie away at Atletico Madrid earlier this month and Stones missed Saturday’s Premier League win against Watford through a muscle problem.
Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake both played through pain against Watford and may not feature but City’s only guaranteed absentee is Joao Cancelo who misses the game through suspension.
For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano are missing with David Alaba also a doubt.
Man City vs Real Madrid
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League semi-final first leg from the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City host Real Madrid.
Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to reach consecutive finals in Europe’s top competition after losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the final last season.
Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out in the quarter-final stage on their way to lifting the trophy last year but Real got their own back this term sending the Blues out of the tournament at the same stage. City themselves eliminated Real’s local rivals - and LaLiga Champions - Atletico Madrid.
This semi-final is a big tie for both clubs who are chasing European and domestic doubles this year. Real Madrid are now all but assured of winning La Liga, while Man City face a battle to retain their Premier League crown ahead of Liverpool.
If Madrid make the Champions League they will be competing to lift the trophy for the 14th time with Man City still chasing their first title in this competition.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies