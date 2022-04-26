✕ Close Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola has ‘no answer’ to reports linking striker with Man City

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Pep Guardiola’s side held their nerve in a gruelling and fractious quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid, with Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in the first leg proving enough to secure City’s path into the last four. Guardiola is worrying over the fitness of several key defenders, though, after Kyle Walker and John Stones both missed training on Monday, leaving the City coach with a conundrum over how to organise his back-line. City will still come into the tie full of confidence after a 5-1 thrashing of Watford at the weekend saw them maintain their one-point lead in the Premier League title race.

Madrid twice seemed on the brink of being knocked out of the tournament, first by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and then Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but on both occasions the brilliance of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric somehow helped to haul Carlo Ancelotti’s side over the line. The Italian is contending with two key injury concerns of his own, with David Alaba and Casemiro both doubts, but Madrid do have the luxury of being able to focus almost all their attention on this tie, with the club now just one point away from securing the La Liga title. Follow all the action live below: