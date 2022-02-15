Sporting vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news and lineups ahead of fixture tonight
Follow live coverage as Manchester City hope to put one foot in the quarter-finals with the first leg against Sporting in Lisbon
Follow live coverage as Manchester City travel to Sporting in the last-16 of the Champions League tonight.
Pep Guardiola’s side are firm favourites to win their fourth Premier League title in five seasons having opened up a nine-point lead at the top but the feeling remains that European success is the one they now really crave. For all their brilliance domestically, the Champions League trophy continues to elude them, with last season’s runners-up finish their best effort. Guardiola insists being continually asked about this does not bother him.
“You can ask whatever, as many times as you want,” the Spaniard said. “Does it bother me? No because it means we are here in the Champions League. It’s an honour and a pleasure to travel to Portugal to try to compete well and try to win the game.”
For Sporting, the build-up to the game has been overshadowed by the fall-out from the chaotic and controversial clash with title rivals Porto on Friday. Four players were sent off in a fiery 2-2 draw that ended in a mass brawl involving players and staff from both clubs. Follow all the latest updates and analysis here:
Raheem Sterling’s resurgence at Manchester City this season has been a delight to club fans and England supporters. The forward didn’t have the most consistent campaign in the 20/21 season but he’s put that to bed with him being back to his best.
But while he has been a menace on the field, it has taken him a while to find the back of the net of late.
Our reporter Vithushan Ehantharajah writes: “Raheem Sterling’s Saturday night hat-trick against Norwich City were his first goals of 2022. For a player who has worked hard over the last few seasons to add a scoring string to his impressive bow, it is a bit odd it has taken him about a month-and-a-half to find the back of the net.
“That’s not to say he has not been influential in the new year. Far from it. Just last week, he won a penalty that allowed Riyad Mahrez to open the scoring in the victory over Brentford. He was a diligent presence in the most important win over 2022 so far against Chelsea, too, and on 1 January against Arsenal.
“Just as it was at Carrow Road, he played from start to finish in both victories worth the same number of points as this one here, but carried far more jeopardy. Like Kevin De Bruyne, he could have spent the game on the bench against Norwich and, with all due respect, Manchester City would have still won comfortably.”
Will he feature on tonight’s team sheet? We will find out shortly but for now read the full piece on Sterling:
There won’t be any love lost once the match gets underway but Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has shared his admiration for City manager Pep Guardiola in the build-up to their last 16 clash.
“My manager reference has always been (Jose) Mourinho, but Guardiola is, in my opinion, the best coach in the world today,” said Amorim.
“Manchester City are the best team in technical and tactical terms. Sporting are very structured, not very flexible, but Guardiola is the opposite and has a huge flexibility.
“It’s like I’m in elementary school and he’s in higher education. He is a reference for all managers.”
We will see if that managerial excellence comes out in this match in just over an hour.
Sporting Lisbon vs Man City: Team news
Pote is the big doubt for Sporting after he missed the draw with Porto on Friday night. He has been a key player this term and is likely to come straight back into the side if recovered, even if a full game is beyond him. Domestic suspensions don’t count in Europe, which is just as well as Sporting had three sent-off against their rivals.
Man City will be without right-back Kyle Walker, who is suspended for both legs of this tie. Jack Grealish is the only other major injury doubt, though he may not have started anyway with Raheem Sterling having netted a hat-trick at the weekend and competition for places fierce.
The Uefa Champions League returns tonight as Manchester City restart their quest to reach another final - and this time, they’ll hope, go one better and win the trophy.
Pep Guardiola’s side first have to overcome Portuguese Primeira Liga champions Sporting CP, who are second in the table after a draw with leaders Porto on Friday.
City are on a 12-match unbeaten streak, 11 of which have been victories, as they seek trophies on three fronts this term.
The Premier League leaders won 4-0 at the weekend against Norwich and were able to rest a few players in the process, as they turn attention to success in Europe.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s last-16 first leg.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City in the Champions League tonight.
