The Uefa Champions League returns on Tuesday and Manchester City restart their quest to reach another final - and this time, they’ll hope, go one better and win the trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side first have to overcome Portuguese Primeira Liga champions Sporting CP, who are second in the table after a draw with leaders Porto on Friday.

City are on a 12-match unbeaten streak, 11 of which have been victories, as they seek trophies on three fronts this term.

The Premier League leaders won 4-0 at the weekend against Norwich and were able to rest a few players in the process, as they turn attention to success in Europe.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s last-16 first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Pote is the big doubt for Sporting after he missed the draw with Porto on Friday night. He has been a key player this term and is likely to come straight back into the side if recovered, even if a full game is beyond him. Domestic suspensions don’t count in Europe, which is just as well as Sporting had three sent-off against their rivals.

Man City will be without right-back Kyle Walker, who is suspended for both legs of this tie. Jack Grealish is the only other major injury doubt, though he may not have started anyway with Raheem Sterling having netted a hat-trick at the weekend and competition for places fierce.

Predicted line-ups

SCP - Adan, Inacio, Coates, Feddal, Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis, Pote, Sarabia, Paulinho

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Jesus, Mahrez, Sterling

Odds

Sporting 23/2

Draw 5/1

Man City 1/3

Prediction

Man City to open up a first-leg lead with a dominant and controlled display. Not tie over, but a big step forward for Pep and co. Sporting 1-2 Man City.