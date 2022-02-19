Manchester City look to push on in their Premier League title defence with the visit of Tottenham this afternoon.

The champions have hit top gear after demolishing Sporting in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie in Lisbon midweek.

And Pep Guardiola’s side will be eager to extend this streak and also gain revenge for a shock 1-0 loss in north London way back in August.

On the other side of the dugouts, Antonio Conte has big problems with tension rising after being booed off in defeat to Wolves last weekend. He has also since admitted he was unsatisfied by the club’s January transfer window, despite bringing in big-money signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When and where is Man City vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 19 February at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Coverage starts at 17:00 GMT.

Team news

Pep Guardiola will welcome back Kyle Walker after the England international missed out against Sporting in the Champions League due to suspension.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus return following injuries, and will likely be bench options.

Eric Dier is back in training and pushing for a start, while Japhet Tanganga will not make it here and Oliver Skipp is unlikely to be available.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Man City: 1/4

Draw: 19/4

Tottenham: 10/1

Prediction

Man City will have too much for Spurs surely, but Conte has had time to prepare and also the simplicity of the game plan, which could ensure a testing period for City before they eventually crack. Man City 2-0 Tottenham.