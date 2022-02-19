Manchester City continue their Premier League title defence at the Etihad Stadium against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

The Italian has been bemoaning Spurs’ January transfer window activity and faces a number of issues as he bids to rejuvenate his side for a top four push after being booed off in defeat to Wolves last weekend

But Pep Guardiola’s City are in fine form after thrashing Sporting 5-0 in the Champions League midweek, and in Bernardo Silva, they have a player at the peak of his powers.

A shock 1-0 win for Spurs in the reverse fixture way back in August feels like a lifetime ago, with Nuno Espirito Santo long-since sacked and City now in a commanding lead at the top of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When and where is Man City vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 19 February at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Coverage starts at 17:00 GMT.

Team news

Pep Guardiola will welcome back Kyle Walker after the England international missed out against Sporting in the Champions League due to suspension.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus return following injuries, and will likely be bench options.

Eric Dier is back in training and pushing for a start, while Japhet Tanganga will not make it here and Oliver Skipp is unlikely to be available.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Man City: 1/4

Draw: 19/4

Tottenham: 10/1

Prediction

Man City will have too much for Spurs surely, but Conte has had time to prepare and also the simplicity of the game plan, which could ensure a testing period for City before they eventually crack. Man City 2-0 Tottenham.