Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Pep Guardiola aims to end losing run
City were beaten by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last month to start a four-game losing run in all competitions
Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola faces the unprecedented scenario of attempting to end a four-game losing run in all competitions.
The champions were stunned by Brighton before the international break to leave City trailing Liverpool by five points. Guardiola’s side have also lost to Bournemouth and Sporting, in an extraordinary spell of results that began with defeat against Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last month.
Guardiola’s decision to sign a new two-year contract has lifted the mood, but Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs will be looking to deepen the sense of crisis at the Etihad. Tottenham are under pressure to secure a result themselves, having been beaten by Ipswich before the international break.
It continued Tottenham’s inconsistent season, so what version of Tottenham will turn up as they take on the champions away from home? Follow live updates from Manchester City vs Tottenham in our live blog, below.
Managerial godfather Pep Guardiola is about to accept his greatest challenge yet at Man City
It could seem a rare vote of confidence when a club on a record losing run gives a manager a new contract. Then again, when the manager is Pep Guardiola, his longest sequence of defeats only stands at four; so does his unique chain of English league titles.
So if it is a vote of confidence, it is by Guardiola in Manchester City and not vice versa. There were reasons for the manager to walk away; some would say, 115 of them. Guardiola’s decision to commit himself to the club for a further year, until 2026, and, with a one-season option on top of that, seems to reflect a belief that City will emerge completely or relatively unscathed from the hearing into the Premier League’s century of charges.
Guardiola has tended to be bullishly outspoken in the club’s defence, even though he is not in the dock personally and most of the alleged offences predate his arrival. Guardiola said in September the rest of football wanted City to “disappear off the face of the earth”. A new deal nevertheless indicates he does not expect next autumn’s fixture list to contain Plymouth and Preston, let alone Braintree and Boston.
Building Man City 3.0 will be Pep Guardiola’s greatest challenge yet
The Premier League champions need a rebuild and their masterful manager is set to stay to oversee it after agreeing a new one-year contract, writes Richard Jolly
Pep Guardiola promises to stay with Man City even if they are relegated
Pep Guardiola has stated his determination to lead Manchester City back to the top even if they are relegated to the National League over alleged financial irregularities.
The City manager this week ended speculation over his immediate future by extending his contract with the club he has guided to six Premier League titles through to the summer of 2027.
The news has given the champions a lift at a time of huge uncertainty off the field. The club are currently battling 115 charges of alleged rule-breaking following an investigation into their financial affairs.
City deny all wrongdoing but, if found guilty, they could face a severe punishment, including the possibility of relegation.
Guardiola, who revealed his contract negotiations were concluded in two hours, said: “I said six months ago, not because now I’ve extended my contract.
“I said when all the clubs accused us of doing something wrong, (and people asked) what happens if we are relegated, (I said) I will be here.
“Next year, I don’t know the position of the Conference they are going to (put) us, (but) we are going to come up and come up and come back to the Premier League. I knew it then and I feel it now.”
Pep Guardiola on Man City losing four games in a row
“When you are here for nine years, with a long time at one club, you live all the scenarios, all the situations. You’re able to lose four games in a row, but at the same time you’re able to win four Premier Leagues in a row. The difference is that most of the teams are able to lose four games in a row in different competitions but just one team won four Premier Leagues in a row. So it’s happened.
“We have to break the situation [against Tottenham]. We have to start winning games. Tomorrow we are coming back at home so hopefully we can perform well and start to take our rhythm.”
What is the Tottenham team news?
Micky van de Ven remains out with a hamstring injury, which could sideline the centre-back for another couple of weeks. Cristian Romero is also out for this weekend, which means Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies will continue to deputise in defence. Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the first match of his seven-game ban, following a comment made about team-mate Son Heung Min.
What is the Man City team news?
Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out for up to a month while Ruben Dias is out for the Tottenham game, adding to Manchester City’s injury concerns. Rodri is out for the season but Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could be fit again after missing England duty. John Stones and Manuel Akanji should be available while Nathan Ake has returned to training.
When is Man City vs Tottenham
The Premier League fixture kicks off at 5:30pm GMT at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
Man City vs TottenhamTV channel and how to watch
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good afternoon
Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola’s side look to end an unprecedented run of four defeats in all competitions.
The champions fell further behind leaders Liverpool before the international break with a shock 2-1 defeat to Brighton, that extended Guardiola’s worst-ever run of results.
City’s losing streak began with a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, but Ange Postecoglou’s team have continued to suffer with inconsistency.
Spurs were stunned by Ipswich before the international break, with the newly promoted side earning their first win of the season in north London.
It leaves Spurs in mid-table, while City will look to get their title defence going again by ending their poor run of form.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments