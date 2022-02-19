Is Man City vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match as Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte face off

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 19 February 2022 08:15
Guardiola praises Bernardo Silva: 'He is a perfect player'

Tottenham face the daunting trip to Manchester City this afternoon looking for a performance and result to block out the noise from Antonio Conte.

The Italian has been bemoaning his situation in north London after the January transfer window, despite spending big to land Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

But City are flying after a sumptuous performance midweek to all but eliminate Sporting and advance to the Champions League quarter-finals with the return leg to come after securing a 5-0 advantage.

Spurs risk falling further off the pace in the hunt for a top four finish here after being booed off in defeat to Wolves last weekend, with the pressure mounting on Conte to work his magic.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When and where is Man City vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 19 February at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Coverage starts at 17:00 GMT.

Team news

Pep Guardiola will welcome back Kyle Walker after the England international missed out against Sporting in the Champions League due to suspension.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus return following injuries, and will likely be bench options.

Eric Dier is back in training and pushing for a start, while Japhet Tanganga will not make it here and Oliver Skipp is unlikely to be available.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Man City: 1/4

Draw: 19/4

Tottenham: 10/1

Prediction

Man City will have too much for Spurs surely, but Conte has had time to prepare and also the simplicity of the game plan, which could ensure a testing period for City before they eventually crack. Man City 2-0 Tottenham.

