Pep Guardiola claims it is Vincent Kompany’s “destiny” to become Manchester City manager.

The Burnley boss, a former City captain and one of the club’s greatest players, will return to the Etihad stadium in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on the 18 March.

Kompany, who is relishing a return to his former club, is currently enjoying a superb first season as Clarets manager, with his team 12 points clear at the top of the Championship and on course for promotion to the Premier League.

Guardiola said: “Vincent Kompany will be Man City manager one day, I think it’s written in the stars, it’s gonna happen.

“I said that sooner or later he will be manager here. When, I don’t know. It’s my feeling.

“I have not spoken to him but he knows the club. The destiny is there...”

“I am impressed with the consistency, the Championship is difficult for the amount of games. The consistency so far, it is unbelievable.

“They are close to promotion again to the Premier League next season and I am delighted for him personally for his success at Burnley. I think all of us as fans will be happy for him to be back.”