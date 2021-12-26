Man City vs Leicester predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everything you need to know ahead of today’s match

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 26 December 2021 10:36
Guardiola: 'Man City cannot attack quicker, we are not Liverpool'

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side host a bruised Leicester side following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

City are cruising at this point and will look to take another step towards defending their Premier League title with victory here.

A win would make it eight domestic wins in succession, and also open up a six-point lead at the top due to Liverpool’s match with Leeds postponed and Chelsea playing at Aston Villa later on.

Brendan Rodgers’ squad is being stretched due to a combination of Covid and injuries, meaning any result here is a tough ask, but they showed at Anfield they have goals, which should make for an entertaining game.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Sunday 26 December at the Etihad.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcasted in the UK, but you can follow all the live action on Independent Sport’s live blog.

What is the team news?

Kyle Walker will miss out again due to illness, but City have not reported any more positive Covid tests. Liam Delap, Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres are the only other absentees.

Leicester will test Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu's fitness after picking up knocks against Liverpool. While Timothy Castagne and Jonny Evans are also doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Daka, Lookman

Odds:

Man City: 1/8

Draw: 15/2

Leicester: 16/1

Prediction

This is surely another comfortable win for City, who look a cut above every side int he league right now, we’ll go for a 4-0 victory for the hosts.

