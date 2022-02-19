Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live score and goal updates as Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions host Antonio Conte’s struggling Spurs at the Etihad
Man City host Tottenham in the late kick-off on a busy Saturday in the Premier League.
There were boos last time out for Spurs after defeat to Wolves, and Antonio Conte has been furious at the coverage and reaction to his interview with the Italian media, where he bemoaned the transfer situation after January, despite spending big to sign Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, both from Juventus.
Spurs meet a City side in fine form after their demolition of Sporting in the Champions League this week, to all but secure their place in the quarter-finals following the one-sided first leg. Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling all enter this game in fine form and pose a huge threat to Spurs as they bid to keep alive hopes of a top-four finish.
The task at hand has been simplified by City’s dominance in possession though, which could aid Conte’s ability to drill his side this week on the training ground in hope of at least a performance to promote confidence down the straight as Harry Kane considers his future this summer with just two years remaining on his contract.
Follow the build-up, live score and goal updates, analysis and reaction from the Etihad Stadium below:
GOAL! Brighton 0-3 Burnley (Lennon, 69’)⚽️
69 mins: Game over at the Amex Stadium! Burnley are going to win this one.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Norwich (Salah, 67’)⚽️
67 mins: Turnaround at Anfield! Mo Salah puts the home side in front after collecting a long ball with his left-foot and his back to goal. Salah shoots on the spin and guides his effort into the bottom corner!
GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Norwich (Mane, 64’)⚽️
64 mins: Sadio Mane has the equaliser for Liverpool! Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara are on replacing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita for Liverpool.
The ball comes into the box for Mane who hits a beautiful scissor kick and knocks the ball into the back of the net.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea
60 mins: Kai Havertz is brought down on the edge of the box and Chelsea win a free kick in a decent area. Hakim Ziyech takes the set piece and whips his shot into the wall before getting to the rebound and having that shot blocked as well.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea
57 mins: Crystal Palace get in of goal with Jordan Ayew bringing the ball past Malang Sarr before passing it inside to Jeffrey Schlupp who leans back on a shot and punts it over the crossbar!
Liverpool 0-1 Norwich
55 mins: Liverpool are dominating at Anfield but can’t score. They’ve had 16 chances already with four on target but Norwich have the lead. Luis Diaz blasts another shot at goal and forces Angus Gunn into a decent save to push the ball wide of the post.
GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Everton (Armstrong, 52’)⚽️
52 mins: Southampton are in front against Everton! Andre Gomes is catch in possession by Oriol Romeu. He drives down the left and slots the ball over to Che Adams. Adams knocks it down to Stuart Armstrong who curls a shot around Jordan Pickford to put the Saints in front.
GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Brentford (Smith Rowe, 48’)⚽️
48 mins: Arsenal finally take the lead against Brentford and it’s Emile Smith Rowe who’s scored! Brentford have pushed up the pitch as Arsenal come down the right side. Alexandre Lacazette sends the ball across to Smith Rowe who cuts inside to take on Kristoffer Ajer before lacing a shot into the back of the net!
Southampton 0-0 Everton
50 mins: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a goal disallowed after heading home from a couple of yards out. He’s been ruled offside and the game at St. Mary’s remains goalless.
GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Norwich (Rashica, 48)⚽️
48 mins: Norwich lead at Anfield! Milot Rashica is given the ball on the left hand side y Josh Sargent. He brings the ball inside and shoots, hitting Joel Matip and deflecting the ball past Alisson to put the visitors in front!
