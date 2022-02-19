(Getty Images)

Man City host Tottenham in the late kick-off on a busy Saturday in the Premier League.

There were boos last time out for Spurs after defeat to Wolves, and Antonio Conte has been furious at the coverage and reaction to his interview with the Italian media, where he bemoaned the transfer situation after January, despite spending big to sign Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, both from Juventus.

Spurs meet a City side in fine form after their demolition of Sporting in the Champions League this week, to all but secure their place in the quarter-finals following the one-sided first leg. Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling all enter this game in fine form and pose a huge threat to Spurs as they bid to keep alive hopes of a top-four finish.

The task at hand has been simplified by City’s dominance in possession though, which could aid Conte’s ability to drill his side this week on the training ground in hope of at least a performance to promote confidence down the straight as Harry Kane considers his future this summer with just two years remaining on his contract.

Follow the build-up, live score and goal updates, analysis and reaction from the Etihad Stadium below: