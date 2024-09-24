Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1727199067

Man City vs Watford LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 24 September 2024 18:31
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Watford in the EFL Cup.

City had something of a monopoly on this competition up until 2021, winning five out of six finals to that point and six in total between 2014 and 2021. It’s approaching four years since their last appearance in the final, however, so Pep Guardiola and his trophy-winning machine will no doubt be keen to find themselves in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup once more.

Standing in their way as their first challenge is Watford, with the Championship side eighth in their table after three wins from six so far. They have already knocked out MK Dons and Plymouth, but naturally face a mammoth challenge to go any further - even though City are likely to rotate heavily, following on from a huge tussle in an eventual 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the weekend.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1727196315

Manchester City vs Watford

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

24 September 2024 17:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in