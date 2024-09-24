Man City vs Watford LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more

( Getty Images )

City had something of a monopoly on this competition up until 2021, winning five out of six finals to that point and six in total between 2014 and 2021. It’s approaching four years since their last appearance in the final, however, so Pep Guardiola and his trophy-winning machine will no doubt be keen to find themselves in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup once more.

Standing in their way as their first challenge is Watford, with the Championship side eighth in their table after three wins from six so far. They have already knocked out MK Dons and Plymouth, but naturally face a mammoth challenge to go any further - even though City are likely to rotate heavily, following on from a huge tussle in an eventual 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the weekend.

