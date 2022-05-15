Close Manchester City's best goals against West Ham United

Manchester City head to the London Stadium this afternoon knowing victory over West Ham United will put them on the precipice of the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are three points clear of Liverpool with just two games remaining after Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals against Wolves on Wednesday. Their mission is simple: get four points from their final two league games and they will be crowned champions.

West Ham are still reeling from their heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League semi-finals but the Hammers did recover with a thumping win over Norwich last weekend - a first victory in five Premier League matches.

David Moyes’s side still have plenty to play as they look to get back into Europe next term, with just three points separating them from sixth-placed Manchester United, who travel to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Follow all the action from a crucial clash at the London Stadium