West Ham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as City aim to move to brink of title
Follow all the action from the London Stadium as City aim to move within one point of the title by beating the Hammers
Manchester City head to the London Stadium this afternoon knowing victory over West Ham United will put them on the precipice of the Premier League title.
Pep Guardiola’s side are three points clear of Liverpool with just two games remaining after Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals against Wolves on Wednesday. Their mission is simple: get four points from their final two league games and they will be crowned champions.
West Ham are still reeling from their heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League semi-finals but the Hammers did recover with a thumping win over Norwich last weekend - a first victory in five Premier League matches.
David Moyes’s side still have plenty to play as they look to get back into Europe next term, with just three points separating them from sixth-placed Manchester United, who travel to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.
Follow all the action from a crucial clash at the London Stadium below after the conclusion of Tottenham vs Burnley:
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
45 mins: Four minutes of stoppage time to be played at the end of the first half. Most of it due to the injury sustained to Maxwel Cornet.
Kane tries to find Lucas inside the penalty area but Lowton cuts it out. Burnley have defended superbly inside their own box so far.
Kane then works some space on the edge of the area and goes for goal but it’s always drifting well wide of Pope’s right-hand post.
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
43 mins: Burnley are finishing the first half well. Collins clips a ball into Cornet but he can’t control it and the offside flag goes up anyway. The visitors having a lot more of the ball now though.
Hojbjerg has it for Spurs. He sends a cross towards the back post but Pope claims ahead of Lucas. More frustrated build-up play from the hosts.
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
41 mins: Oh dear. Sanchez hooks a ball across the pitch for Sessegnon but it’s behind him and drifts well out of play. Very frustrating times for Tottenham. You could hear a pin drop inside the stadium at the moment. Arsenal supporters may be beginning to enjoy this.
Dejan Kulusevski is on the bench. You imagine we will see him in the second half if it stays like this. Even if he is ill.
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
39 mins: Back to the action as Spurs come forward. Dier clips a ball into the penalty area but McNeil hacks it clear for Burnley.
The visitors have dropped very deep again since that Cornet incident. It’s been a disciplined performance from The Clarets so far.
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
37 mins: Cornet is getting a patch put on above his right eye and a bandage wrapped around that. It looks like a nasty one. Still not sure what part of Sanchez’s body caught the Burnley striker but it has certainly left its mark.
Both managers discussing how to approach the end of this first half. Mike Jackson receiving some advice from player turned coach Ben Mee.
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
35 mins: Maxwel Cornet has gone down off the ball. Think he took a whack when Sanchez cleared the ball away but there’s nothing clear on the replay. There’s a bit of blood around the head of Cornet, though. Bizarre one.
Meanwhile, Conte is prowling the touchline. He needs to find a way to break down this stubborn Burnley defence.
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
33 mins: Spurs had 88 per cent possession in the opening 10 minutes. The last 10 minutes has been shared almost exactly equal. That is how much Burnley have grown into this game.
Spurs look to get back on top as they probe for a way through Burnley’s low block. No way through though! Burnley are frustrating the hosts.
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
31 mins: Emerson earns Tottenham a free-kick on the right touchline inside the Burnley half.
Son sends the free-kick into the penalty area and McNeil clears it away at the near post. Hojbjerg then gives the ball straight to Cornet and the Spurs fans send out an almighty moan.
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
29 mins: Great chance for Burnley! They cut open Spurs so easily and suddenly Maxwel Cornet is in behind. He lets the ball run across his body and fires an effort towards the near post which Lloris saves smartly!
Good stop from the Frenchman. Burnley beginning to get some joy.
Tottenham 0-0 Burnley
27 mins: That was such an important header from Sessegnon as he leapt to get in front of McNeil at the back post. He actually headed it against McNeil and away from danger.
Are Burnley beginning to grow into the game? It was constant Tottenham pressure for 20 minutes but it’s a little more even now.
YELLOW! Connor Roberts goes in the book for kicking the ball away after fouling Sessegnon. Needless.
