✕ Close Pep Guardiola: "It's always a tough game when we play Wolves"

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Wolves in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s side retook the lead in the title race after Chelsea slipped up last time out, but they are still only one point clear of Liverpool and City cannot afford any setbacks. Bernardo Silva’s brilliance ensured City of a comfortable victory over Watford last weekend but they lost momentum during the week, suffering a 2-1 defeat against RB Leipzig, although Guardiola’s side had already guaranteed themselves of top spot in Group A.

Meanwhile, Wolves most recently fell to a dramatic last-gasp defeat against Liverpool, with Divock Origi coming off the bench to break the deadlock in the fourth minute of stoppage time. That result meant Bruno Lage’s side have now gone three games in succession without scoring, but they have still made a promising start to the season overall and sat eighth in the table heading into the weekend. Follow all the latest updates below: