Saturday’s early kick-off sees Pep Guardiola and his table-topping Manchester City side host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After a couple of recent slip-ups by previous leaders Chelsea, City have moved to first place in the Premier League following five straight wins - the latest being their 3-1 win at Watford last week.

City did, however, suffer midweek defeat in the Champions League as a rotated side lost to RB Leipzig in an empty stadium.

Wolves had inched themselves into the top seven thanks to a mean defensive record of late, but they’re not putting many in at the other end either. A late 1-0 loss to Liverpool last time out means it’s one win in five for them now and down to eighth in the table.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 11 December at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Forward pair Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres are City’s injury absentees. Aymeric Laporte might be given another week to overcome his knock, while Phil Foden also picked up a minor issue in midweek against Leipzig. Kevin de Bruyne will hope to make his first league start in over a month.

Wolves are still without Pedro Neto, Jonny, Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera. Marcal is still not back after a positive Covid test either, but Rayan Ait-Nouri should be fit to play after a minor knock. Boss Bruno Lage must decide whether to bring Joao Moutinho back into the line-up after he was left on the bench against Liverpool.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Sterling, Grealish

WOL - Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Adama, Jimenez, Hwang

Odds

City 2/11

Draw 36/5

Wolves 20/1

Prediction

Wolves almost held out on home soil against Liverpool, but their lack of goals is always going to be a problem against sides who dominate possession. At home, City will probably find the breakthrough earlier and that makes the points a foregone conclusion. City 2-0 Wolves.