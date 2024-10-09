Man City vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups tonight

( John Walton/PA Wire )

Manchester City take on FC Barcelona in their Women’s Champions League group stage opener in what we be a difficult and testing encounter against the reigning champions.

Gareth Taylor’s side came through qualifying to reach this stage of the tournament and impressed with a superb 8-0 aggregate win over Paris FC. They won the first leg 5-0 away from home with Vivianne Mediema, Jess Park, Mary Fowler and Chloe Kelly all on the scoresheet before an equally comfortable 3-0 victory at the Joie Stadium back in September.

City have been drawn against Barca, Swedish side Hammarby and Austria’s St Polten in Group D, with the most demanding of those fixtures first up. A win against Barcelona will put them in pole position to qualify for the knockout rounds. But it won’t be easy, Barcelona have made an incredible start to their domestic campaign, with five wins and 25 goals across their first five games meaning things will be tough for City tonight.

Follow all the Women’s Champions League action with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Bayern v Arsenal: