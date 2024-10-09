Man City vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups tonight
City face a tough outing in their first match of the group stages
Manchester City take on FC Barcelona in their Women’s Champions League group stage opener in what we be a difficult and testing encounter against the reigning champions.
Gareth Taylor’s side came through qualifying to reach this stage of the tournament and impressed with a superb 8-0 aggregate win over Paris FC. They won the first leg 5-0 away from home with Vivianne Mediema, Jess Park, Mary Fowler and Chloe Kelly all on the scoresheet before an equally comfortable 3-0 victory at the Joie Stadium back in September.
City have been drawn against Barca, Swedish side Hammarby and Austria’s St Polten in Group D, with the most demanding of those fixtures first up. A win against Barcelona will put them in pole position to qualify for the knockout rounds. But it won’t be easy, Barcelona have made an incredible start to their domestic campaign, with five wins and 25 goals across their first five games meaning things will be tough for City tonight.
Follow all the Women’s Champions League action with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Bayern v Arsenal:
46' - Bayern 1-1 Arsenal
OK - back to Arsenal, and back underway.
And straight from kick-off it’s almost 2-1 to Bayern - the ball is rolled to Simon and she wallops a low strike towards goal, Zinsberger just getting a touch on the effort to turn it around the post and wide.
Man City v Barcelona - confirmed lineups
Team news is out for tonight’s 8pm kick-off - Man City vs Barcelona!
Man City XI: Yamashita, Layzell, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Miedema, Fowler, Hemp, Park, Casparij, Shaw, Hasegawa
Bacelona XI: Coll, Maria Leon, Graham, Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Rolfo, Pajor, Walsh, O. Battle, Engen
HT - Bayern 1-1 Arsenal
Stats so far at the break:
Possession 49 - 51
Shots 3-5
On target 3-4
Corners 1-1
Yellows 0-1
Offsides 2-3
HT - Bayern 1-1 Arsenal
There’s the whistle and we’re all square, one apiece at half-time.
Caldentey’s opener was well-taken after a fine McCabe cross, but Glodis Perla looped in an equalising header just a couple of minutes before the interval.
45’ - Bayern 1-1 Arsenal
Three minutes added on at the end of the first half - the Gunners couldn’t quite get to the break with the lead intact.
GOAL! 42’ - Bayern 1-1 Arsenal
First chance for the hosts - good save from Zinsberger! A slip by McCabe and Gwinn is in, firing in a shot which is high and hard...and beaten away by the keeper.
Promising for Bayern - and as the ball comes back into the box by Stanway, Glodis Perla Viggosdottir is still up from the set piece and she leaps to divert a header over Zinsberger and into the far corner off the post!
All square again before the break.
40’ - Bayern 0-1 Arsenal
Five minutes to the break and Arsenal just now sitting off a little for the first time - more possession and time on the ball now for Stanway and Co. Can they fashion something before the interval? It has been very low-key from them so far.
Yellow card now for Codina for dragging down Harder as she looked to race onto a long ball over the top - perhaps unnecessary, but Arsenal clear the freekick so no immediate damage done.
36’ - Bayern 0-1 Arsenal
Walti so far winning the battle with Stanway and Zadrazil to protect Arsenal’s back line from the runners from deep - Bayern really haven’t created anything in this half or managed any kind of sustained pressure.
Jonas Eidevall will be delighted at this much-improved showing from the weekend.
32’ - Bayern 0-1 Arsenal
Bayern now trying to get themselves back into the game and DAZN have thankfully sorted out their sound issues after overlaying a totally different game for the last few minutes.
GOAL! 28’ - Bayern 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal are ahead! Caldentey with the opening goal, a fine move down the left and McCabe’s cross is met by a first-time, side-footed volley from the Spaniard and it flies past Grohs for 1-0!
