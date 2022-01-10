Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals.

The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015.

Under his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford.

United also tasted defeat in their last match as Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start as interim manager came to an end following a 1-0 home defeat to Wolves.

Here’s all the information you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Manchester United vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 7:55 pm GMT on Monday 10 January at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7:30 pm. It will also be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What’s the team news?

Both teams could make changes after emerging from the Premier League’s hectic winter schedule. Dean Henderson could be given a second appearance under Ralf Rangnick, while the likes of Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard will be hopeful of earning a recall. Harry Maguire was ruled out of last week’s defeat to Wolves and remains a doubt, so Phil Jones could make his second start of the season.

Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are suspended from United’s next Premier League match but are free to play here. Paul Pogba remains out with a hamstring injury while Victor Lindelof could return after testing positive for Covid-19. Defender Eric Bailly is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast.

Aston Villa will be without the injured Marvelous Nakamba while Leon Bailey remains a doubt with a thigh injury. Tyrone Mings is set to return from suspension but Villa will be without Trezeguet as he is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt. On-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe is unable to play against his parent club.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, McTominay; Lingard, Van de Beek; Cavani, Greenwood

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett; Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Traore, Ings, Watkins

Odds

Manchester United: 8/15

Draw: 10/3

Aston Villa: 5/1

Prediction

This could be a close game and it may take extra time or penalties to split the teams, with replays scrapped from the third and fourth rounds of this season’s competition. Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa - after extra time.