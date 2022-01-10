Steven Gerrard will return to face old rivals Manchester United as he takes his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup tonight.

Gerrard made an impressive start at Villa Park, winning four of his first six games in charge, but his side have lost back-to-back matches in the Premier League.

United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick saw his unbeaten start to life at Old Trafford come to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves last Monday.

Villa were victorious on their last visit to Old Trafford earlier this season, as Kortney Hause scored a late header and Bruno Fernandes missed a late penalty in a 1-0 away win.

Here’s you need to know ahead of the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend.

When is Manchester United vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 7:55 pm GMT on Monday 10 January at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7:30 pm. It will also be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What’s the team news?

Both teams could make changes after emerging from the Premier League’s hectic winter schedule. Dean Henderson could be given a second appearance under Ralf Rangnick, while the likes of Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard will be hopeful of earning a recall. Harry Maguire was ruled out of last week’s defeat to Wolves and remains a doubt, so Phil Jones could make his second start of the season.

Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are suspended from United’s next Premier League match but are free to play here. Paul Pogba remains out with a hamstring injury while Victor Lindelof could return after testing positive for Covid-19. Defender Eric Bailly is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast.

Aston Villa will be without the injured Marvelous Nakamba while Leon Bailey remains a doubt with a thigh injury. Tyrone Mings is set to return from suspension but Villa will be without Trezeguet as he is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt. On-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe is unable to play against his parent club.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, McTominay; Lingard, Van de Beek; Cavani, Greenwood

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett; Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Traore, Ings, Watkins

Odds

Manchester United: 8/15

Draw: 10/3

Aston Villa: 5/1

Prediction

This could be a close game and it may take extra time or penalties to split the teams, with replays scrapped from the third and fourth rounds of this season’s competition. Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa - after extra time.