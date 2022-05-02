Manchester United host Brentford in the Premier League tonight looking to finish their season on a high.

United are without a win in three matches and have fallen away from top-four contention following damaging defeats at Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal.

In what is their penultimate fixture at Old Trafford this season, United welcome a Brentford side who are unbeaten in four and have been inspired by the form of Christian Eriksen.

Thomas Frank’s side have all but secured their survival status and can therefore enjoy their first Premier League visit to Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Manchester United vs Brentford?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 2 May at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Manchester United could welcome back Harry Maguire, Fred, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka after they were a few of a number of players to miss the Chelsea match, but Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani remain out.

Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer are available again for Brentford but Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Brentford: Raya; Roerslev, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janlet, Norgaard, Eriksen; Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Manchester United: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Brentford: 7/2

Prediction

Manchester United seem to be struggling to find the motivation to finish the season and Brentford, who are always up for the fight, could make it an awkward evening. Manchester United 1-1 Brentford