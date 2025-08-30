Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Man United vs Burnley live: Under-pressure Amorim set to start Sesko in Premier League after Grimsby humiliation

Man United return to Old Trafford after crashing out of the Carabao Cup to Grimsby

Callum Rice-Coates
Saturday 30 August 2025 13:26 BST
Manchester United will return to Old Trafford with their tail between their legs as they face Burnley in the Premier League following their humiliating Carabao Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby.

Ruben Amorim in already under immense pressure in the United dugout, with the Red Devils still yet to win a game this season.

Benjamin Sesko is in line to start again up top as he looks to bed in, while new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have a point to prove after both missing penalties in the shootout at Blundell Park.

Burnley, meanwhile, are in good spirits after notching their first win of the campaign last weekend, recording a 2-0 triumph against fellow Premier League newbies Sunderland.

Follow all the action from Man United’s clash with Burnley below.

Kobbie Mainoo set to fight for Manchester United place as club reject loan request

Manchester United want Kobbie Mainoo to stay and fight for his place after rejecting the homegrown midfielder’s request to leave on loan.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has made 73 first-team appearances and scored seven goals for the Red Devils, including in the 2024 FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

PA understands United will not sanction a loan and have expressed to Mainoo that they value him and want him to stay to fight for a spot in Ruben Amorim’s side.

Manchester United have rejected Kobbie Mainoo’s request for a loan move
Manchester United have rejected Kobbie Mainoo’s request for a loan move (PA Wire)
Jack Rathborn30 August 2025 13:26

Ruben Amorim vows to change Man United formation on one condition

Ruben Amorim admitted he could not promise he would still be manager of Manchester United next month and vowed to only change his beloved 3-4-3 formation if the players master it first.

The Portuguese brought his future into question with his comments after the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby on Wednesday.

And he had joked on Friday that “sometimes I want to quit” United in the heat of the moment after a setback, when he also said that sometimes he “hated” his players.

Ruben Amorim vows to change Man United formation on one condition

The Portuguese is desperately searching for a result this weekend after falling to Grimsby in the Carabao Cup midweek
Jack Rathborn30 August 2025 13:15

Ruben Amorim set for major call over Man United XI vs Burnley

We’ll have team news for you in the next hour or so, and it’s a massive call for Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese has to get a reaction today at Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko could start, to inject some energy and bring a presence up top.

The Slovenian was a late penalty taker in the midweek shootout, but a start today should offer an immediate chance to showcase just what he can do.

(Action Images via Reuters)
Jack Rathborn30 August 2025 13:04

Manchester United set for huge Antony loss after agreeing fee with Real Betis

Manchester United have agreed to sell winger Antony to Real Betis in a £25m deal, bringing to an end the second most expensive player in their history’s unhappy time at Old Trafford.

United will also have a 50 percent sell-on clause but are still set to make a huge loss on Antony, who cost them £85m when he followed former manager Erik ten Hag from Ajax in 2022.

But the 25-year-old’s troubled spell in Manchester is nearing an end, with the Brazilian now travelling to Spain to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms.

Man United set for huge Antony loss after agreeing fee with Real Betis

The Brazilian thrived on loan with the La Liga side and is now poised to depart Old Trafford permanently
Jack Rathborn30 August 2025 12:57

Manchester United agree Napoli loan deal for Rasmus Hojlund

Napoli and Manchester United have agreed a deal for Rasmus Hojlund to join the Serie A champions on loan with a conditional obligation to buy him next summer.

It is up to the Dane, who had said earlier this summer that he wanted to stay at Old Trafford, if he agrees to move to Napoli.

But United have accepted a package that includes a €6m loan fee and a €44m clause to complete a permanent move for the striker.

Man United agree Napoli loan deal for Rasmus Hojlund

The 21-year-old’s United career could be over two years after joining for £64m
Jack Rathborn30 August 2025 12:51

Man United vs Burnley LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Man United’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

Ruben Amorim’s side return to Old Trafford with their tail between their legs after suffering Carabao Cup humiliation at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby in midweek.

Can the Red Devils bounce back and deliver a first win of the season? Or will things go from diabolically bad to that much worse?

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and action!

Will Castle30 August 2025 12:00

