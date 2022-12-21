Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United return to action following the World Cup as they host Champions leaders Burnley FC in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Erik ten Hag’s side have not played a competitive match since the 2-1 victory over Fulham on 13 November.

Since then, the club have parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley team have won both of their games since returning to action to maintain their lead at the top of the Championship

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Burnley?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21 November at Old Trafford.

Is Manchester United vs Burnley on TV and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

What is the team news?

Jadon Sancho remains absent from the Manchester United squad and did not train ahead of the fourth-round tie against Burnley.

Of their World Cup contingent, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw. Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Fred. Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Bruno Fernandes have all returned to training following their quarter-final defeats. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are yet to return and Diogo Dalot is a doubt due to a hamstring injury.

For Burnley, Scott Twine is an injury doubt while Connor Roberts is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Martial

Odds

Manchester United: 4/11

Draw: 10/3

Burnley: 5/1

Prediction

Manchester United 2-0 Burnley