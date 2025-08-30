Why is Man United v Burnley not on TV? Team news and how to watch Premier League fixture highlights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only three fixtures into the new season, it already appears to be crunch time for Manchester United and long-suffering manager Ruben Amorim, with the club continuing its lurch from one crisis to another.

An opening day defeat to Arsenal was followed by a dispiriting draw against Fulham, but while those results were simply uninspiring, this week’s penalty shootout defeat to League Two minnows Grimsby in the Carabao Cup set more alarm bells ringing.

Amorim admitted “sometimes I want to quit” in the aftermath of that shambolic defeat, adding that “something has to change” at Old Trafford.

He’ll be hoping that that change comes in the form of a win against newly-promoted Burnley, who picked up three points from their opening two top-flight games. The Clarets impressed with a win against Sunderland last time out and will be full of belief against the Red Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Premier League clash:

When is Man United vs Burnley?

Man Utd v Burnley will take place on Saturday 30 August, with kick-off at 3pm at Old Trafford.

Is the match on TV?

Unfortunately for viewers in the UK, Man Utd v Burnley will not be broadcast live due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Sky Sports will show highlights on their app, social media and YouTube channels, while UK viewers can also catch highlights of the game on Match of the Day, broadcast from 10:20pm on BBC One.

The Match of the Day highlight package will also be shown two hours earlier than the broadcast time on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Lisandro Martinez remains sidelined for the host as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while the game is likely to come too soon for Noussair Mazraoui, who is nearing a return from a thigh issue.

Amorim has a selection dilemma between the sticks after goalkeeper Andre Onana did not impress against Grimsby, while Altay Bayindir has been caught out multiple times since the start of the new season.

Burnley will miss Zeki Amdouni, Manuel Benson and Jordan Beyer for the clash, with all three out with injuries, while Connor Roberts is recovering from a knock but likely to miss out this week.