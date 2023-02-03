Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Only two weeks have passed since Manchester United and Crystal Palace last went into battle against each other and it proved a memorable occasion then.

The Red Devils thought they had earned a hard-fought three points, only for Michael Olise to earn the Eagles a share of the spoils late on.

Now the two sides meet again, United without a win in two Premier League matches and Palace winless in four, down in 12th place. United remain fourth, but behind Newcastle on goal difference.

After Carabao Cup exploits in midweek, Erik ten Hag’s side will be feeling confident once more and hopeful of this time putting the game out of Palace’s reach.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Man United play Crystal Palace on Saturday 4 February 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

This match is not being broadcast live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Jadon Sancho is back in the squad after a long stint training away from the first team to rediscover fitness, but Christian Eriksen is set for months out injured. Donny van de Beek is out for the season, Jack Butland cannot be in the squad against his parent club and Diogo Dalot is a doubt for the Red Devils.

For Patrick Vieira’s team, defender Joachim Andersen and Nathan Ferguson are out, but the biggest absence will be Wilf Zaha. He’ll miss the match against his former club due to a hamstring injury. Midfielder James McArthur is also out injured.

Predicted lineups

MUN - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

CRY - Guaita, Ward, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Edouard

Odds

United 7/17

Draw 4/1

Palace 17/2

Prediction

United to continue their push to finish in the top four, while Vieira’s team muddle themselves with more inconsistency. Man United 2-0 Palace.