Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
The FA Cup third round kicks off as Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford in an all-Premier League clash
Follow live updates as Manchester United host Everton in the FA Cup third round tonight. Frank Lampard is under pressure following a dismal run of form that has seen Everton drop into the Premier League relegation zone, but the Toffees boss will hope the FA Cup brings a change of fortune.
Everton face a tough task against a resurgent and in-form Manchester United team, however. Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last six matches in all competitions and have kept four clean sheets in a row, a run that continued with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.
United have not won the FA Cup since 2016 and Ten Hag will now be hopeful of lifting silverware this season given his side’s recent form. For Everton and Lampard, meanwhile, they will aim to pull off an upset that would lift the mood around Goodison Park following the disastrous defeat to Brighton this week.
Frank Lampard has insisted he has not “hunted” for reassurances about his position from the Everton board after a return of just one point from five games has left them in the relegation zone.
Lampard’s future has come under scrutiny after Everton lost 4-1 at home to Brighton, meaning they have a lone victory in 11 matches in all competitions, and the former Chelsea manager said he has had “private conversations” with the club’s powerbrokers.
But he did not ask them for their backing, explaining: “I have never and will never seek reassurances. My job is to focus on the job in hand. I don’t need reassurances. I come to work to try and improve every day. I am not hunting around for reassurances.”
Lampard helped save Everton from the drop last season but they now find themselves 18th in the table and the 44-year-old is adamant he wants to stay and try and keep them up.
“I am not silly, we need results to stay in the league,” he said. “Whatever the challenges, I face them head on. I want to be a success here.”
Erik ten Hag does not know when Jadon Sancho will return to action with Manchester United.
The 22-year-old started the season well with three goals before the international break in September, but has not played since United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.
Ten Hag said he had seen a notable dip in Sancho’s confidence after he was left out of the England squad for the Nations League matches in September.
“Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood,” Ten Hag told reporters. “He was not in the right status or fitness state.”
Sancho scored three times in his first eight appearances of the season, but missed the final four games before the World Cup break and did not join United on their recent two-match tour of Spain.
Manchester United vs Everton: Early team news
Man United are likely to make changes after a good recent run in the Premier League, so the likes of Fred, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay could come into the side. Donny van de Beek probably would have played but went off injured last time out.
Everton’s woeful run gives Frank Lampard a dilemma of whether to stick with a first-choice line-up to try and pick up a result and instil some confidence, or to hand chances to those on the fringes and risk another defeat which might hasten the end of his time at the helm.
Predicted lineups
MUN - Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial
EVE - Pickford, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Patterson, Iwobi, Gana, Davies, Mykolenko, Gray, Calvert-Lewin
Manchester United vs Everton: Odds and prediction
United 8/15
Draw 10/3
Everton 13/2
Prediction
Further pain for Frank Lampard even if the Red Devils make significant changes. United 2-0 Everton.
Manchester United vs Everton: When is the game?
Man United play Everton at 8pm GMT on Friday 6 January at Old Trafford.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.
