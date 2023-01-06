Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

✕ Close Everton boss Lampard: "I don't need re-assurances over my job"

Follow live updates as Manchester United host Everton in the FA Cup third round tonight. Frank Lampard is under pressure following a dismal run of form that has seen Everton drop into the Premier League relegation zone, but the Toffees boss will hope the FA Cup brings a change of fortune.

Everton face a tough task against a resurgent and in-form Manchester United team, however. Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last six matches in all competitions and have kept four clean sheets in a row, a run that continued with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

United have not won the FA Cup since 2016 and Ten Hag will now be hopeful of lifting silverware this season given his side’s recent form. For Everton and Lampard, meanwhile, they will aim to pull off an upset that would lift the mood around Goodison Park following the disastrous defeat to Brighton this week.

Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Everton in the FA Cup, below.