Paul Ince returns to Old Trafford as Reading travel to face Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Twice the winner of this competition while a Manchester United player, Ince is nearing the end of his first 12 months in charge in Berkshire and will be hopeful of causing a cup shock.

He may be able to call upon a fit-again Andy Carroll as he bids to disrupt a promising period for the hosts under Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag’s side bounced back quickly from a disappointing defeat against Arsenal last Sunday with a Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest, and will hope for a similarly productive evening.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Manchester United vs Reading?

Manchester United vs Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 28 January at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch Manchester United vs Reading?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on ITV4, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. The match can be streamed via the ITVX app or online player.

Team News

Jadon Sancho has returned to training for Manchester United, and could figure, possibly from the bench. Diogo Dalot remains out and fellow full back Luke Shaw is a doubt after missing the first leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semi final due to illness.

Reading have several significant absentees, with Liam Moore, Naby Sarr and Sam Hutchinson all injured, but Paul Ince confirmed that Andy Carroll has been back in training and is in contention for a starting place. Ovie Ejaria, who has reportedly been told he can leave the club in January, is not yet back in training after injury.

Predicted lineups

Manchester United XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; McTominay, Fred, Mainoo; Elanga, Weghorst, Garnacho

Reading XI: Lumley; Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre; Hoilett, Hendrick, Fornah, Loum, Baba; Ince, Carroll.

Odds

Manchester United 3/19

Draw 8/1

Reading 20/1

Prediction

Manchester United reach the fifth round with another strong performance. Manchester United 3-1 Reading