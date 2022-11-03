Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League Group E decider
Manchester United must beat Real Sociedad tonight if they are to finish top of their Europa League group and avoid a play-off to reach the knockout stages.
United were beaten 1-0 by the Spanish side in the opening fixture of Group E, with both teams going on to beat both Omonia and Sheriff Tiraspol home and away.
Erik ten Hag’s side therefore must beat Real Socieded by two goals or more to top the group, and avoid a play-off against one of the third-placed teams eliminated from the Champions League.
Barcelona, Ajax, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon are already confirmed to be in the play-off round, with Juventus and RB Salzburg potentially joining them.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Real Sociedad vs Manchester United?
The match will kick-off at 5:45pm on Thursday 3 November.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial have not travelled to Spain due to illness and injury concers but Victor Lindelof is available again after missing the win against West Ham.
David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo, Ander Barrenetxea, Momo Cho, Aihen Munoz and Umar Sadiq are among those out for the hosts.
Predicted line-ups
Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Le Normand, Pacheco, Rico; Zubimedi; Mendez, Marin, Merino; Sorloth, Fernandez
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo
