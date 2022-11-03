Jump to content

Is Real Sociedad vs Man United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League Group E decider

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 03 November 2022 08:08
"Don't be satisfied with 100 goals" - ten Hag message to Rashford

Manchester United travel to Real Sociedad tonight in a Europa League Group E decider.

Erik ten Hag’s side must win by two goals to leapfrog Real Sociedad and finish top of the group.

The Spanish side won 1-0 at Old Trafford in the opening fixture, with both sides going on to beat Omonia and Sheriff Tiraspol home and away.

Finishing top of Group E would also mean United avoid joining the play-off round of the Europa League, which could result in a tie against Barcelona, Ajax, Sevilla or one of the other teams eliminated from the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Real Sociedad vs Manchester United?

The match will kick-off at 5:45pm on Thursday 3 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 5:15pm.  BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial have not travelled to Spain due to illness and injury concers but Victor Lindelof is available again after missing the win against West Ham.

David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo, Ander Barrenetxea, Momo Cho, Aihen Munoz and Umar Sadiq are among those out for the hosts.

Predicted line-ups

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Le Normand, Pacheco, Rico; Zubimedi; Mendez, Marin, Merino; Sorloth, Fernandez

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

