Man United vs Arsenal live: Gyokeres and Sesko set to make Premier League debuts in opening blockbuster
Can Manchester United kickstart a new era at Old Trafford or will Arsenal get their latest title challenge up and running?
Manchester United will hope to put past demons behind them and kickstart a new era at Old Trafford as their Premier League season gets underway against title hopefuls Arsenal.
Ruben Amorim’s sign crawled to a dismal 15th last season, causing the Portuguese manager to completely revamp his front line in a bid to solve the club’s goalscoring woes. Through the door came Premier League-proven Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, with RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko completing the £194m overhaul.
The Slovenian striker is in line to make his top-flight debut this afternoon, as is marquee Arsenal recruit Viktor Gyokeres, who joined from Sporting CP after a protracted saga for £55m.
After putting Europe on notice with a staggering goal return in the Portuguese capital, Mikel Arteta will hope the arrival of the Swede can help break Arsenal’s second-place curse as the Spaniard seeks to finally bring a league title to the Emirates.
After Manchester United hit rock bottom, are the good times finally coming?
A disastrous season left Ruben Amorim under pressure after just months in the job - but a productive summer gives hope of brighter times ahead.
What is the Arsenal team news?
Viktor Gyokeres is set to lead the Gunners’ line in his Premier League debut, though Kai Havertz has impressed in pre-season and provides another option for Mikel Arteta.
Leandro Trossard should shake off a groin injury to be available, though Gabriel Jesus is a way off a return after a serious knee injury.
Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
What is the Manchester United team news?
Benjamin Sesko is set to make his Premier League debut, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha also likely to start in a new-look front three. It could push Bruno Fernandes into a deeper role.
Joshua Zirkzee and Andre Onana should both shake off knocks to be available, though Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) are both out.
Possible Man United XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko
Kick-off time and how to watch
When is Man United v Arsenal?
Man United v Arsenal headlines the Sunday action in the Premier League on 17 August at Old Trafford, with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, coverage on both channels starts at 4pm BST, following Chelsea v Crystal Palace. A live stream will be available via NOW TV and Sky Go for subscribers as well.
Welcome
Manchester United battle Arsenal in the big game of the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season.
Title challengers Arsenal hope to finally get over the line under Mikel Arteta, with Viktor Gyokeres tipped to be the “perfect match” after his £64m move from Sporting CP.
While Ruben Amorim is in desperate need of results after a dismal debut campaign and an entirely new front three, in the shape of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, could accelerate the side’s development.
Martin Zubimendi adds class to the Gunners’ midfield, too, with Noni Madueke offering another wide option to bring further depth.
