Amorim on Sesko addition and possibility he could play Arsenal

Manchester United will hope to put past demons behind them and kickstart a new era at Old Trafford as their Premier League season gets underway against title hopefuls Arsenal.

Ruben Amorim’s sign crawled to a dismal 15th last season, causing the Portuguese manager to completely revamp his front line in a bid to solve the club’s goalscoring woes. Through the door came Premier League-proven Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, with RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko completing the £194m overhaul.

The Slovenian striker is in line to make his top-flight debut this afternoon, as is marquee Arsenal recruit Viktor Gyokeres, who joined from Sporting CP after a protracted saga for £55m.

After putting Europe on notice with a staggering goal return in the Portuguese capital, Mikel Arteta will hope the arrival of the Swede can help break Arsenal’s second-place curse as the Spaniard seeks to finally bring a league title to the Emirates.

Follow all the team news, build-up and action from Manchester United vs Arsenal below: