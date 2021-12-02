The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream information and how to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know about the top-flight game
Ralf Rangnick’s arrival in the Premier League edges closer as Manchester United host Arsenal this evening.
The German will serve as United’s interim manager until the end of the season, but visa issues will prevent him from being in the dugout in time for this classic top-flight match-up.
Instead, Michael Carrick will continue as caretaker boss, having overseen a win against Villarreal last week and draw with Chelsea at the weekend.
Arsenal, meanwhile, bounced back from their thrashing by Liverpool to see off Newcastle 2-0 last time out. As such, Mikel Arteta’s team entered this gameweek in fifth place in the table, with United in eighth.
Here’s all you need to know about Man United vs Arsenal.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 8.15pm GMT this evening at Old Trafford.
How can I watch?
The match will air on Amazon Prime. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Harry Maguire returns from suspension and is expected to start in United’s defence, but Raphael Varane will miss out in the back line and Luke Shaw is a doubt.
Further up the pitch, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are absentees. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to be benched as he was against Chelsea, one would suspect.
Arsenal have been sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli is pushing for a start up front after his fine finish against Newcastle.
Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka are long-term absentees for Arteta, both suffering from injury.
Predicted line-ups
Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred, McTominay; Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo.
Arsenal:Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Martinelli, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.
Odds
Man United: 19/20
Draw: 11/4
Arsenal: 11/4
Prediction
A competitive contest at Old Trafford, ending in a scoring draw. Man United 1-1 Arsenal.
