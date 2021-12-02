A classic Premier League match-up will be staged this evening as Manchester United host Arsenal.

United still await the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, whose visa issues prevent him from leading the Red Devils tonight.

Instead, Michael Carrick will lead United for a third straight game, following their win at Villarreal and draw at Chelsea.

Arsenal, meanwhile, saw their 10-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool late last month, but Mikel Arteta’s side responded well by downing Newcastle 2-0 last time out.

Here’s all you need to know about Man United vs Arsenal.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8.15pm GMT this evening at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The match will air on Amazon Prime. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire returns from suspension and is expected to start in United’s defence, but Raphael Varane will miss out in the back line and Luke Shaw is a doubt.

Further up the pitch, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are absentees. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to be benched as he was against Chelsea, one would suspect.

Arsenal have been sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli is pushing for a start up front after his fine finish against Newcastle.

Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka are long-term absentees for Arteta, both suffering from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred, McTominay; Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo.

Arsenal:Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Martinelli, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

Odds

Man United: 19/20

Draw: 11/4

Arsenal: 11/4

Prediction

A competitive contest at Old Trafford, ending in a scoring draw. Man United 1-1 Arsenal.