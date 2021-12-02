The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Is Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know about the top-flight game

Alex Pattle
Thursday 02 December 2021 07:14
Comments
Man United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

A classic Premier League match-up will take place tonight as Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford.

Man United are still awaiting the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, whose visa issues prevent him from leading the Red Devils this evening.

Instead, Michael Carrick will oversee United for a third straight game, following their victory over Villarreal and draw with Chelsea.

Arsenal, meanwhile, saw their 10-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool late last month, but Mikel Arteta’s side responded well by downing Newcastle 2-0 last time out.

Here’s all you need to know about Man United vs Arsenal.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8.15pm GMT this evening at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The match will air on Amazon Prime. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire returns from suspension and is expected to start in United’s defence, but Raphael Varane will miss out in the back line and Luke Shaw is a doubt.

Further up the pitch, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are absentees. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to be benched as he was against Chelsea, one would suspect.

Arsenal have been sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli is pushing for a start up front after his fine finish against Newcastle.

Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka are long-term absentees for Arteta, both suffering from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred, McTominay; Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo.

Arsenal:Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Martinelli, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

Odds

Man United: 19/20

Draw: 11/4

Arsenal: 11/4

Prediction

A competitive contest at Old Trafford, ending in a scoring draw. Man United 1-1 Arsenal.

