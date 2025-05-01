Athletic Bilbao vs Man United LIVE: Visitors out to spoil Europa League dream and save season
Athletic Bilbao are looking to reach the Europa League final at home and host the semi-final first leg
Manchester United travel to Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals in what they hope will be the first of two visits to the Basque Country this month.
Athletic will host the Europa League final later on May 21 and are dreaming of winning a first European trophy at their home stadium in San Mames. With Spain star Nico Williams in their attack and Athletic enjoying a good season in LaLiga, sitting fourth under Ernesto Valverde, the hosts look favourites to win the competition.
Ruben Amorim’s visitors are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League but produced a stunning comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals to keep their Europa League hopes alive. United remain unbeaten in Europe this season and have tended to produce some of their better performances on the continent.
While Amorim dismissed the idea that winning the Europa League would “save our season”, winning the trophy offers a route into the Champions League and could help turn the club’s fortunes around.
Ruben Amorim insists Europa League success will not solve Man Utd’s problems
Ruben Amorim has declared that even Europa League glory will not solve Manchester United’s problems as he stressed that there will still be major issues at Old Trafford even if they are back in the Champions League.
United face Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday, with a potential final against either Tottenham or Bodo/Glimt and the chance to play in the premier European competition again next season, even though they are only 14th in the Premier League.
It could provide a £100m boost to their revenue and transform Amorim’s transfer budget but the United head coach is adamant that the problems at Old Trafford are deep-rooted.
The duality of Manchester United’s strange season could lead to glorious failure
Lyon’s 10 men had just scored their fourth goal when the cameras were turned on the directors’ box. Sat side by side, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, the chief executive and technical director, were pictures of despondency. A few minutes later, the focus of the television directors was understandably elsewhere. Three goals in eight minutes at Old Trafford had transformed the mood, perhaps the season, perhaps a reign and a regime.
For them, judgement day had been postponed. Until Thursday in Bilbao, or next Thursday against Athletic Bilbao, or maybe a return trip to Bilbao. From Ruben Amorim, however, a verdict has already been delivered. “Nothing is going to save our season,” he said. Yet there was a caveat. “But this can be huge.”
What is the Athletic Bilbao team news?
Athletic Bilbao’s top scorer Oihan Sancet has been ruled out of the first leg. Spain’s No 1 goalkeeper Unai Simon has not played regularly in the Europa League this season but could start ahead of Julen Agirrezabala. Star man Nico Williams is fit.
What is the Manchester United team news?
Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have travelled to Bilbao after recovering from injury but are not fit enough to start. United remain without Joshua Zirkzee and Lisandro Martinez while Diogo Dalot has joined the injury list and Chido Obi is not able to feature in Europe.
When is Athletic Club vs Manchester United?
The Europa League semi-final first leg will be held at the San Mames, Bilbao on Thursday 1 May. Kick-off is at 8pm UK time (BST).
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on Discovery+.
Good afternoon
Manchester United will be out to upset Athletic Club’s Europa League dream as Ruben Amorim’s side travel to Bilbao for the first leg of the semi-finals.
Bilbao will host the Europa League final at the San Mames on May 21 and the Basque side will be desperate to try and win a first European honour at their home stadium.
Standing in their way is a Manchester United team who have underperformed in the Premier League this season but could rescue their campaign by lifting the trophy.
United kept their hopes alive thanks to an extraordinary comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals, with the chance to qualify for the Champions League a further incentive.
Athletic are fourth in Spain’s LaLiga, quite the contrast to United’s lowly position of 14th in the Premier League table.
