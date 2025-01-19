Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Joshua Zirkzee handed start
United look for a second win on the bounce after a subpar performance against Southampton
Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League today, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to build on the midweek win over Southampton, having shown a “different” side to them against Liverpool and Arsenal.
United performed poorly for much of the match against the Saints, but a dramatic turnaround led by Amad Diallo gave them three points that some would consider undeserved, and Amorim is ready to experience more highs and lows from their “rollercoaster season”.
And the nature of the performance will likely have worried Amorim, particularly as they now welcome a Brighton side who have established themselves as tricky opponents.
Fabian Hurzeler’s side sit in ninth, five points above United, and though their hunt for European football has faltered in recent weeks, the Seagulls will be confident of taking a result home from Manchester.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from Old Trafford below:
Head-to-head
These two sides have faced each other just 27 times in the past, with United winning 16, Brighton winning eight, and three ending as draws.
Perhaps the most famous meeting between the two was the 2-2 draw in the 1983 FA Cup final – United won the replay 4-0.
Earlier this season, Brighton ran out 2-1 winners over United at the Amex, while the Seagulls also won 3-1 at Old Trafford in September of 2023 when they last visited.
Ruben Amorim challenges Amad Diallo to continue to raise his game
Ruben Amorim has challenged Amad Diallo to keep improving after the 22-year-old scored a dramatic 12-minute hat-trick to help Manchester United snatch a 3-1 victory over Premier League basement boys Southampton in a dramatic finish at Old Trafford.
For 80 minutes, all the problems United had suffered during a run of four straight defeats during December resurfaced as a Saints side with only one win all season created the better chances and deservedly led through a Manuel Ugarte own goal late in the first half.
United’s positive momentum from a 2-2 draw away to league leaders Liverpool and an FA Cup penalty shoot-out victory at Arsenal was slipping away until Diallo intervened, levelling in the 82nd minute before scoring again in the 90th minute and the third minute of time added on.
The Ivorian signed a new five-and-a-half year contract last week.
Man Utd to honour Denis Law before kick-off at Old Trafford after legendary forward passed away this week
Manchester United will pay tribute to Denis Law with a minute's silence before today's game.
Wreaths have been laid at the statue of United's 'holy trinity' of George Best, Bobby Charlton and Law.
It promises to be a sombre occasion for the club and its supporters.
Man Utd vs Brighton starting line-ups and team news
Man Utd XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Amad, Fernandes, Zirkzee
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk (c), Van Hecke, Estupinian; Baleba, Minteh, Ayari, Mitoma; Joao Pedro, Welbeck
Team news
Line-ups should be announced in the next few minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...
Diogo Dalot is back available after serving a one match suspension for Manchester United, while Luke Shaw is closing in on a return from his latest injury setback. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte were withdrawn early in midweek with Ruben Amorim suggesting afterwards that this was due to fatigue.
Danny Welbeck, once of Manchester United, made his return from injury off the bench against Ipswich and could press for a start.
Manchester United hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest
Manchester United are hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer.
Arsenal are understood to have raised the striker in discussions over a badly-needed forward signing for January, having brought forward plans from the summer after the ACL injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus.
Mikel Arteta this week admitted they are looking, and Gyokeres has been raised along with options such as Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. Arsenal have not seriously pursued PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani yet this window.
Tributes pour in for 'true gentleman' Denis Law after death aged 84
Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to Denis Law after the former Scotlandand Manchester United striker died aged 84.
Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.
A short family statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.
Denis Law, legendary Manchester United and Scotland goalscorer, dies aged 84
Denis Law, the great Manchester United striker who won the Ballon d’Or and European Cup during a legendary career, has died aged 84.
The Scottish forward formed a third of United’s “Holy Trinity”, alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, plundering 237 goals for the club in a glittering career spanning 18 years, which also took in spells at Huddersfield Town, Manchester City and Italian club Torino. He remains Scotland’s joint-highest scorer with 30 goals in 55 appearances for his country, a record he shares with Kenny Dalglish.
Law, the only Scot ever to be named European Footballer of the Year, had been suffering from Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Eriksen, Ugarte, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, O'Riley; Adingra, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Team news
Diogo Dalot is back available after serving a one match suspension for Manchester United, while Luke Shaw is closing in on a return from his latest injury setback. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte were withdrawn early in midweek with Ruben Amorim suggesting afterwards that this was due to fatigue.
Danny Welbeck, once of Manchester United, made his return from injury off the bench against Ipswich and could press for a start.
