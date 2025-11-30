Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Is Crystal Palace v Man United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Ruben Amorim’s side have a woeful recent record at Selhurst Park and suffered a setback with defeat against 10-man Everton on Monday

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 30 November 2025 06:00 GMT
Comments
Amorim urges Manchester United players to start fighting each other

Crystal Palace look to maintain their recent run of form against Manchester United as they host Ruben Amorim’s side at Selhurst Park.

Palace have won three of their last four games against United, who have not won at Selhurst Park since 2020.

Amorim’s side suffered a setback as they lost 1-0 against 10-man Everton on Monday night, despite Idrissa Gueye’s 13th-minute red card for slapping team-mate Michael Keane.

United had been on a five-game unbeaten run before facing Everton but now risk losing back-to-back matches as they visit a Palace side are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season.

Oliver Glasner’s side lost to Strasbourg in the Conference League in midweek but won 2-0 at Wolves last weekend to rise to fifth in the Premier League ahead of the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Crystal Palace v Manchester United?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 12:00pm BST on Sunday 30 November at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with subscribers able to stream the match live on Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Will Hughes could be fit enough to be included in the squad after he was withdrawn from the first half of the defeat at Strasbourg but Borna Sosa has been ruled out. Chris Richards, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada could return to the starting line-up. Marc Guehi’s withdrawal against Strasbourg was pre-planned and the captain is fit.

Matheus Cunha, Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko remain absent due to injury. Mason Mount could replace Joshua Zirkzee after the striker’s ineffective performance in the 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino

Man Utd: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mount, Amad, Mbeumo

