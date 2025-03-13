Manchester United’s route to Europa League final revealed including unexpected key advantage
United beat Real Sociedad in the last 16 and will now face Lyon in the quarter-finals
Manchester United continue their Europa League run after victory over Real Sociedad in the last 16.
Despite their position in the bottom half of the Premier League, qualification for the Champions League remains a possibility if they can go all the way in the Europa League, though Tottenham could emerge as serious competition as another side struggling to qualify for Europe via the league table.
Bruno Fernandes continued his excellent form with a hat-trick in the second leg against Real Sociedad.
And Ruben Amorim will hope to gather momentum in the closing weeks of the season after a rocky start to his reign at Old Trafford, which could involved bedding in youngsters such as Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven.
Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s potential route to the final:
What is Manchester United’s route to the final?
After negotiation the last 16 tie against Real Sociedad, Man Utd know their path, due to the Europa League knockout bracket.
They will now face Lyon, after the Ligue 1 side beat FCSB in the last 16.
A semi-final could then be against Fenerbahce, Rangers or Athletic Bilbao. If they were to reach the final, then the likes of Tottenham, Lazio or Eintracht Frankfurt may well be the opponents to emerge from the other half of the draw.
United also earned the unexpected advantage of being at home in the second leg for each of their last 16, quarter-final and semi-final ties, should they make it that far.
When will Manchester United play their quarter-final tie?
The Europa League quarter-finals take place across 10 and 17 March. As the seeded team, Manchester United will be at home in the second leg, with the first leg taking place at Parc OL, Lyon.
Europa League quarter-final draw in full
Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio
Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers/Fenerbahce vs Athletic Bilbao
Lyon vs Manchester United
What are the Europa League knockout matchdays?
Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025
Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025
Final: 21 May 2025 (San Mames, Bilbao)
