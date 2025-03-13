Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United continue their Europa League run after victory over Real Sociedad in the last 16.

Despite their position in the bottom half of the Premier League, qualification for the Champions League remains a possibility if they can go all the way in the Europa League, though Tottenham could emerge as serious competition as another side struggling to qualify for Europe via the league table.

Bruno Fernandes continued his excellent form with a hat-trick in the second leg against Real Sociedad.

And Ruben Amorim will hope to gather momentum in the closing weeks of the season after a rocky start to his reign at Old Trafford, which could involved bedding in youngsters such as Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven.

Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s potential route to the final:

What is Manchester United’s route to the final?

After negotiation the last 16 tie against Real Sociedad, Man Utd know their path, due to the Europa League knockout bracket.

They will now face Lyon, after the Ligue 1 side beat FCSB in the last 16.

A semi-final could then be against Fenerbahce, Rangers or Athletic Bilbao. If they were to reach the final, then the likes of Tottenham, Lazio or Eintracht Frankfurt may well be the opponents to emerge from the other half of the draw.

United also earned the unexpected advantage of being at home in the second leg for each of their last 16, quarter-final and semi-final ties, should they make it that far.

When will Manchester United play their quarter-final tie?

The Europa League quarter-finals take place across 10 and 17 March. As the seeded team, Manchester United will be at home in the second leg, with the first leg taking place at Parc OL, Lyon.

Europa League quarter-final draw in full

Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers/Fenerbahce vs Athletic Bilbao

Lyon vs Manchester United

What are the Europa League knockout matchdays?

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025

Final: 21 May 2025 (San Mames, Bilbao)