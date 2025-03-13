Manchester United vs Real Sociedad LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups ahead of second leg
The Europa League is Manchester United’s last chance for silverware this season and only likely route back into the Champions League next year
Manchester United resume their fight for the one remaining title they can win this season as they host Real Sociedad for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.
Ruben Amorim’s side were held to a 1-1 draw in the opening leg in San Sebastian last week, with Joshua Zirkzee scoring the opener before Mikel Oyarzabal levelled proceedings with a late penalty. But they’ll need more of that magic against Real Sociedad, with this competition the final opportunity for the Red Devils to win silverware this season and rescue what has otherwise been a dismal campaign.
The visitors have been on a middling run of their own, having lost four of their last six games including a 1-0 loss to Sevilla in their last outing, and sit 11th in La Liga. But all the pressure is on United - especially after some of their players were labelled “overpaid” and “underperforming” by owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Follow updates from Manchester United v Real Sociedad in our live blog below:
How can I watch the match?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
Mason Mount back in Man Utd training
Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte trained on the eve of Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad, but Leny Yoro was among the absentees.
The key round-of-16 tie is all square after last week’s first leg ended 1-1, Joshua Zirkzee’s opener cancelled out by a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty.
United defender Yoro looks set to miss the return fixture after coming off with an issue midway through Sunday’s draw with Arsenal.
Mason Mount returns to Manchester United training ahead of Europa League clash
Man Utd vs Real Sociedad team news
Young striker Chido Obi is not eligible to feature for United in the Europa League, while long-term absentees Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir remain on the sidelines. Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer are also not yet fit to return.
Leny Yoro also won’t feature after being forced off against Arsenal with a foot issue and joins Harry Maguire on the sidelines, with January acquisition Ayden Heaven among the options to replace the Frenchman.
In a boost for the Red Devils, Manuel Ugarte has returned to training and could be involved at Old Trafford. Patrick Dorgu is also available despite serving a domestic suspension, dealt to him after being sent off against Ipswich.
As for Real Sociedad, Luka Sucic and Jon Aramburu are major doubts after missing out on Monday’s training session, joining Jon Pacheco on the injury list.
However, Alvaro Odriozola and Arsen Zakharyan are both back in contention after recovering from fitness issues, while highly-touted Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to start after missing the first leg through illness.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad. It’s the crucial second leg for this Europa League last-16 clash, with honours even after last week’s 1-1 opener in San Sebastian.
We’ll have all the build-up and action later, with kickoff at 8pm.
